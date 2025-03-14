The roof fansas we all know, they are Some appliances that allow creating an air flow based on the movement of an engine. In front of the air conditioning, it should be noted that the engine is silent and No annoying at bedtime.

The operation is very simple. That is, it works through an electric motor that spins the blades. When the engine is on, the axis connected to the engine tourmoving the blades and generating a current of air. This movement creates a sensation of freshness Without changing the real air temperature.

Advantages

Among their benefitsthe following should be highlighted:

Cost . They are economical both in purchase and installation compared to air conditioning systems.

. They are economical both in purchase and installation compared to air conditioning systems. Energy efficiency . They consume much less electricity than air conditioning systems, being an effective alternative to maintain freshness in moderate climates.

. They consume much less electricity than air conditioning systems, being an effective alternative to maintain freshness in moderate climates. Functionality and aesthetics . Not only are they functional, but they can improve the decoration of a room, being available in various styles and finishes.

. Not only are they functional, but they can improve the decoration of a room, being available in various styles and finishes. Versatility. A large percentage includes integrated lights, combining ventilation and lighting on a device.

To take into account

Facing next summer, There is an option that has been viralized in recent months, with enough differences in front of the fan and air conditioning. This is the radiant roof, a air conditioning system that is distributed by OA water pipes through electrical resistances.

Apparently, it is an invisible and very efficient installation, since it increases comfort in spaces with low energy consumption. But this is not all, Because it provides a silent, clean and homogeneous temperature that does not generate air currents.