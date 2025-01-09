The chamomile is a family of daisy-like plants. Science says that there are more than 200 phytochemicals in this plant, highlighting flavonoids and terpenes. It enjoys great popularity throughout the world, highlighting its healing properties, its flavor and aroma.

It has been for years infusion par excellence for pain, especially stomach, and to help relaxation. Chamomile is considered a infusion and not a tea. This information is important because its difference is that it does not contain theine, therefore, it is not a stimulant for our nervous system.

It stands out for its digestive capacity and anti-inflammatory propertiesaccording to a report from the University of London. This relieves stomach discomfort and its antioxidants help regulate the speed of digestion of carbohydrates into glucose.

According to the Health Line media, the anti-inflammatory capacity of chamomile It helps stomach muscles relax, reducing the pain of cramps and spasms.

The ideal time to take chamomile will depend on the needs we have. That is, if our objective is to help us with the digestion we should take it after food. The chamomile helps the body metabolize food more adequately so it can help reduce heavy digestion.

There are people who claim that it also helps to lose kilos (although it is not scientifically proven), in these cases the ideal would be before meals to reduce the desire to eat.