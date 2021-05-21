Regarding the achievement of The objective is concerned, little can be reproached for this almost finished course at Unión Deportiva Las Palmas. From the highest spheres of the club, including also by Pepe Mel, it was dropped from the beginning that the main goal of the team was the 50 points or, perhaps, permanence. In the absence of two games for the end of the season, the first has been since he tied at zero on May 8 in Alcorcón and the second, virtual for many weeks, has been mathematical since last night.

Despite the fact that he had not finished leaving, in an ascending way, the middle area of ​​the table, where he has been sitting practically since the course began, Las Palmas believed, perhaps with more heart than head, that it could fight for the playoffs, what was finally proven to be a mere optical illusion for Pepe Mel’s team. They insisted on the potential of a squad that never fully exploited, but the irregularity of the team, injuries and COVID-19 through, made any aspiration beyond the initial one impossible.

The illusion of the UD was definitely shattered after the beating received on April 24 during the visit to the almighty Espanyol (4-0). That day, everything that could go wrong turned out much worse, and with the promotion ruled out, it was time to search new goals so the group wouldn’t let go and avoid that the last six days ended up turned into a wasteland, a mere formality in any case.

Upon returning to Gran Canaria after being hit by Cornellá, in the Ciudad Deportiva de Barranco Seco it was time to put things in their place so that the virtually saved team would not let go.. Thus, the new goal for those six final games was none other than to exceed the 57 points achieved last year.

In the next two days he beat Ponferradina (2-0) and tied in Alcorcón, for which he gave the first step: tie the 50 stitches. However, after yesterday’s defeat from Granada in Gijón (1-0), Las Palmas already has impossible not even to match what was achieved a year ago. Barely left two games, against Albacete in Gran Canaria (Monday, 8:00 p.m.) and Logroñés (Sunday, May 30, at the same time). You can add, at most 56.

After first achieving 50 points and then mathematically tying permanence, he had to at least tie with last season’s squad. In this case, the third time was the loss.