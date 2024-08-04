Fernando Ortiz’s management at the helm of Monterrey has not been what was expected. The most recent failure of the ‘Tano’ has been the elimination in the group stage of the Leagues Cup 2024. According to a report by journalist Fernando Esquivel, the board would have made the decision to dispense with the services of the Argentine strategist after this new setback.
According to this information, the Albiazul board would have made this decision unilaterally and the official announcement would be communicated on Monday 5 or Tuesday 6 August.
Fernando Ortiz took over the reins of Monterrey in May 2023, after not renewing his contract with Club América. During his time as the Albiazul coach, the ‘Tano’ was unable to win any titles with the Monterrey team.
They were eliminated in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup in the 2023 edition; they were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023; they lost in the semifinals of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup and Rayados also remained in the semifinals of the Clausura 2024.
Finally, Monterrey was eliminated in the group stage of the 2024 Leagues Cup.
So far, Monterrey has not offered an official position on this issue: they have neither ratified Ortiz in his position nor confirmed that he will not continue in charge.
