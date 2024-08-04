🚨🤠 CONFIRMED. Fernando “Tano” Ortíz will no longer be the coach of Club de Futbol Monterrey.

Rayados has already decided to unilaterally terminate the employment relationship, that is, to terminate the employment relationship.

The official announcement will be between Monday and Tuesday.

DETAILS. @365scoresMX https://t.co/3jqE7vgXyx

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) August 4, 2024