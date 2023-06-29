Today we are saddened by the loss of Talina Fernandezknown as “The Lady of Good Saying” and a leading figure on Mexican television, died at age 78.

On this June 28, 2023, the presenter and journalist Talina FernandezHe has left us. His son Coco Levy confirmed the news after his hospitalization the same day.

During the afternoon of this Wednesday, June 28, the entertainment media began to report on the hospitalization of Talina Fernandez in the intensive care unit due to his delicate state of health due to the leukemia that he had suffered for a few months.

One of the highlights of his career was the day he was removed from the MasterChef program. On that occasion, celebrities faced a special theme, and Talina Fernandez she was expelled in the kitchen of MasterChef Celebrity.

On this particular Sunday, the MasterChef Celebrity kitchen was wrapped up in a theme of Day of the Dead where they remembered their deceased loved ones.

In the first challenge of the night at MasterChef Celebrity, celebrities prepared a dish in honor of their loved ones. They all did an excellent job.

With an outstanding participation, the team made up of Nadia, Carlos Eduardo Rico, Lorena Herrera and Gavito managed to go up to the balcony.

Then came the challenge that marked the departure of Talina Fernández. In the elimination challenge, all participants they had to prepare the traditional pan de muertoreceiving a master class from the renowned chef Elena Lugo.

From the beginning, several of the famous MasterChef Celebrity contestants had a hard time following the instructions, and our dear Talina Fernández was unable to execute the steps correctly.

Finally, the journalist Talina Fernández had to leave the most famous kitchen in Mexico, where she had an outstanding participation.