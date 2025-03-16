Electric mobility has come to stay, and not only in terms of cars or motorcycles, but also the so -called micromovility. Many electric scooters are already seen in any city, and also more and more electric bicycles.

They are, for obvious reasons, somewhat more expensive than a life of a lifetime, but they have an advantage, and that is that Many administrations subsidize up to 50% of your purchase Fulfilling some specific power requirements and assisted pedaling.

One of the Ebikes most prominent on the national scene right now is from a Spanish brand, Cecotec, who sells a mountain model by Only 649 eurosand you can also opt for aid in virtually all cities.

CECOTEC E-XPLORE This mountain electric bike has good battery autonomy, several levels of assisted pedaling and a fairly lightweight weight for the usual.

This model stands out for its versatility. Its powerful 250W electric motor allows you to overcome slopes of up to 25 degrees effortlesstransforming the most demanding routes into much more affordable walks, and the truth is that it is appreciated.

This characteristic makes it perfect for cities in which slopes are usually an obstacle to conventional cyclists. The pedaling assistance system has 5 different levelsallowing the user to choose the degree of help you need according to the land and its preferences. In the most inclined areas, the maximum assistance provides the impulse necessary to climb without fatigue, while in Llano it can be reduced to extend the autonomy of the battery.

The Cecotec E-Xplore offers A autonomy of up to 50 kilometers with a single load, depending on the level of assistance used and the conditions of the land. The battery is removable, which facilitates its recharge in any conventional shot without transporting the entire bicycle.

The full load time is approximately 4-5 hours. The aluminum alloy table combines lightness and resistance, with a total bicycle weight of only 22 kg, facilitating its handling in transport or storage situations.





Electric mobility aids

The demand for electric bicycles has grown in recent years. Getty images

A remarkable advantage of the CECOTEC E-XPLORE is that it can opt for the subsidies offered by numerous municipalities in Spain to promote sustainable mobility. These aid can cover up to 50% of the total bicycle cost, making this investment much more accessible to the end user.

Cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Seville and many other provincial capitals have implemented subsidy programs for the acquisition of electric bicycleswith the aim of reducing pollution and improving urban mobility. To benefit from these aid, it is usually only necessary to present the purchase invoice and meet some basic requirements established by each municipality.

In addition to initial savings thanks to subsidies, E-XPLore represents a long-term profitable investment. Its maintenance cost is minimal compared to other means of transport, and electricity spending to recharge the battery is practically insignificant.

