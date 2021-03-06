On the night of this Friday, March 5, the last surface train circulated through the level crossings of the Senda de Los Garres and Santiago El Mayor de Murcia. From 11:55 p.m. yesterday until the early hours of Wednesday, March 10, Adif interrupts all railway traffic at the Carmen station, with the aim of proceeding with the connection to the new provisional beach of conventional network tracks on the side of El Reguerón (underground) and on the Murcia-Merchandise side.

These works correspond to the commissioning of the high speed in the access tunnel to the Murcia del Carmen station, which is part of the first section of the underground railway as it passes through the city. They will only allow the passage of the shuttle trains that connect Orihuela with Murcia and Cartagena in the morning, and the Intercity with departure from Lorca to Barcelona that will be carried out by bus on March 10.

Renfe has organized an alternative transport plan for those affected by the works, in which it contemplates that the passengers of the Madrid-Orihuela AVE with links to and from Cartagena, will carry out the road service between Cartagena and Orihuela from the 6th to the 10th of March, for the morning trains, and from March 6 to 9 for the afternoon trains.

In addition, Long Distance users that link Barcelona with Lorca will travel by rail to Alicante and from there they will continue by road to their destination, except those who get off at Elx Park and Orihuela, who will travel nearby from Alicante. For trips to and from Alicante, the company has provided two buses between Murcia and Alicante and a bus between Alicante and Lorca with stops in Alhama and Totana.

Intercity travelers to Cartagena will travel by road from Alicante in two buses, one direct between Alicante and Murcia, and the other to Cartagena with stops in Balsicas and Torre Pacheco. Travelers whose destination is Elx Park and Orihuela will travel nearby from Alicante.

For suburban areas, Renfe has established a road plan between Murcia and Beniel (line C1), with destination or origin Orihuela-Miguel Hernández and Alicante; and between Murcia and Orihuela, with adapted schedules, to connect with the buses that leave from Orihuela to Alicante. Line C2 will travel by road between Murcia del Carmen and Murcia Merchandise at times adapted to link with the train departures to Lorca-Sutullena and Águilas (this service begins in Murcia Merchandise and will be provided by rail). In Media Distancia, they will go by road between Cartagena and Murcia and between Cartagena-Murcia-Orihuela.

On Monday, February 22, the Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif) began work on the commissioning of the high speed in the access tunnel to the Murcia del Carmen station, which will conclude on Wednesday, March 10.