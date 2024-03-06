Microsoft has announced that starting next year, support for Android applications and games on Windows will be discontinued. Windows 10 and Windows 11 users will therefore have to turn to third-party workarounds to be able to run Android applications on their systems. At the heart of this decision is the termination of support for the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) app, an official Microsoft application that allowed Android apps to run natively on Windows 11. Following this choice, users Windows will no longer be able to directly access the Amazon Appstore from their operating system. WSA support is scheduled to end on March 5, 2025.

The news emerged from a notice included in the technical documentation of the Windows Subsystem for Android. In the notice, Microsoft specified that users will be able to access Android applications they have installed through this system (and from the Amazon Appstore) until the date support is completely withdrawn. After March 5, 2025, users will not be able to access any Android applications that depend on WSA. It is also reasonable to assume that after this date it will no longer be possible to install the WSA app, nor to install new Android applications from the Amazon store.