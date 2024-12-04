Physical exercise is very positive for all parts of the body. And it is that improvement brain health and learning considerably, aid people sleep better, reduces the chances of suffering from depression, minimizes feelings of anxiety and provides a true sense of achievement for reaching goals.

Recommendations

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), adults they must carry out between 100 and 300 minutes of moderate aerobic physical activity every week or between 75 and 100 minutes of weekly intense aerobic physical activity.

Likewise, it strongly recommends doing muscle strengthening exercises at least two days a week and, in the case of people over 65 years of age, Also include exercises that help considerably improve exercise.

Benefits

Among the benefits of practicing sports, in addition to those mentioned above, it is worth highlighting the following:

Helps control and maintain weight.

Reduces the risk of heart disease.

Controls blood glucose and insulin levels in the body.

Maintains thinking, learning and judgment skills.

Stop smoking.

Improves mental health and mood.

Strengthens bones and muscles.

Reduces the risk of certain types of cancer.

Helps you sleep better.

Improves sexual health.

Increases the chances of living longer.

The great remedy

As we all know, one of the most unpleasant consequences of sports is soreness, that is, the pain associated with inflammation of muscle tissue that, generally, It occurs when the body is subjected to a demanding effort.

To everyone’s surprise, it is not necessary to go to the medicine cabinet to alleviate them: turmeric will be your great ally. And it is very rich in a polyphenol, curcumin, which offers “quick and effective solutions to swelling”, as detailed by Malena Ortiz, specialist in Clinical and Sports Nutrition, in ‘WeLife‘.

Apparently, it is a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, which is why it is very effective in relieving muscle pain. But it is not the only positive aspect: helps your digestion, reduces the risk of developing cancer, improves liver function…