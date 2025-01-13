One of the most notable trends when it comes to the design of new smartphones is the goal of reducing the number of holes they have and the number of parts of the phone that the user can access.

It is something that all manufacturers are doing, and one of the aspects affected by this change are SIM cards (Subscriber Identity Module, which in Spanish means “subscriber identification module”). These cards are a chip that is inserted into the smartphone and They store your phone number and passwords from your user to your telephone operator to identify you when making calls.

But if technology is characterized by something, it is by its constant change, and with the help of the main teleoperating companies such as Movistar, Vodafone and Orange, a change is taking place around traditional physical SIM cards. This is because They are adopting a new technology called eSIM.

What is an eSIM?

An eSIM is the same as a traditional SIM card, but the difference is that you cannot physically see or touch it. because it’s electronic. Unlike the physical one, for it to start working you have to activate it and not insert it into the phone as was done before, otherwise they have the same usefulness.

What advantages do eSIM cards have?

eSIMs offer a series of significant advantages over traditional physical SIM cards, including:

Greater flexibility: You can change mobile operators quickly and easily, without having to wait for a new physical card.

You can change mobile operators quickly and easily, without having to wait for a new physical card. Multiple profiles : They allow you to have several network profiles on the same device, ideal for travel or to separate personal and professional use.

: They allow you to have several network profiles on the same device, ideal for travel or to separate personal and professional use. Comfort : Because activation is done remotely, via a QR code or online setup, you save time and visits to stores.

: Because activation is done remotely, via a QR code or online setup, you save time and visits to stores. No physical card – Eliminates the need to carry a physical card, reducing the risk of loss or damage.

– Eliminates the need to carry a physical card, reducing the risk of loss or damage. Device integration : eSIMs are built into devices, making them more secure and durable.

: eSIMs are built into devices, making them more secure and durable. Trips– Allows you to purchase local data plans quickly and easily when traveling, avoiding high roaming rates.