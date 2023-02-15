The automotive world mourns the passing of Shoichiro Toyoda, the Honorary Chairman of Toyota has passed away at the age of 97. He was the son of the founder of the Japanese group, Kiichiro Toyoda, and Akio Toyoda’s fathercurrent President and CEO of the Japanese brand known throughout the world for its critical positions towards the electric, in a historical period that considers this central technology in the future of mobility.

Shoichiro Toyoda’s career testifies to the great void that his disappearance leaves in the ranks of the Japanese group. He started his career with Toyota Motor Corporation in 1952, after graduating from Nagoya University with a degree in engineering and later earning an engineering doctorate, writing his thesis on the topic of fuel injection. During his long career within the ranks of Toyota he has held numerous positions: automotive technology and quality control they have always been at the center of his activities. In 1961 he was appointed Managing Director, before being promoted to the position of Senior Managing Director six years later and Executive Vice President in 1972. Just under ten years later, in 1981 to be exact, he became President of the Toyota sales organization, before leading the newly integrated TMC after the merger of the sales and manufacturing organizations in 1982.

But that’s not all, because between 1992 and 1999 he held the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Toyota, assuming the position of Honorary President of the group from 2009 until his death. A man who has given so much to a global automotive giant like Toyota, and whose presence still lives on through his son Akio who, like it or not, continues to be talked about. Toyota has announced that the funeral ceremony for the disappearance of Shoichiro Toyoda will be reserved for family members: the company will hold a farewell meeting at a later time.