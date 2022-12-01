Goodbye to sachets of sugar at the bar: the EU declares war on superfluous packaging

Goodbye to sugar sachets at the bar counter. And also to shampoo vials in hotels and disposable packaging for meals in bars and restaurants. A new proposal from the European Commission aims to reduce the production of packaging waste by eliminating waste. The new regulation, which will also have to be discussed by the European Parliament and Council, aims at a 15 percent reduction in per capita packaging waste for each European Union country by 2040 (compared to 2018 levels), to be achieved in gradual way. Currently every European produces on average almost 180 kilos of packaging waste per year.

The proposal, presented yesterday by commission vice-president Frans Timmermans, also provides that by 2030 all packaging on the EU market must be recyclable. The goal will be to favor reuse and returnable waste more than recycling. Disposable packaging in the “hotellerie-restaurant-café” sector will end up under the EU’s ax, i.e. containing “individual portions or portions, used for condiments, preserves, sauces, coffee creams, sugar and condiments, with the exception of such packaging supplied together with ready-to-go meals intended for immediate consumption without the need for any further preparation”

“We will oppose it in all venues”, said the environment and energy manager of Fratelli d’Italia, Nicola Procaccini, while the deputy minister for the environment Vannia Gava spoke of an “ideological wall”, highlighting “the absence of openings to confrontation and inadequacy in the face of situations of excellence such as that of our country”. “I know that in Italy a great deal has already been done on recycling”, reassured Timmermans. “We still want more, not less, there is no competition between the two approaches.”