ROME. Fifty days before the Paris Games, European athletics meets in Rome for the dress rehearsal of medals, times and performances. From 7 to 12 June, at the Olympic Stadium, at the Foro Italico Park and in some of the most evocative places of the Eternal City, the Olympic approach roadmap includes the crucial appointment with the Rome 2024 European Athletics Championships.

The event, organized by the EuroRoma 2024 Foundation (participated by the Department for Sport of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Lazio Region, Rome Capital, CONI, Sport and Health, FIDAL) and by European Athletics, returns to Italy after half a century: l The last time, again in Rome, was in 1974 the European Championships dominated by Pietro Mennea. This time the stars of continental athletics will compete for six consecutive days and will be the absolute protagonists of a competition divided into 11 overall racing sessions and 24 different disciplines.

The numbers of the Roman event show 141 medals up for grabs and, at the moment, almost 1600 belonging to 47 European federations registered in the preliminary list of participants. The definitive one, however, is scheduled to close on May 30th, almost a week after the opening of the event. «Fifty years after Pietro Mennea's extraordinary victory at the 1974 Olympic Stadium, in the 1974 edition, the city is ready to relive those emotions and write another page of sport», the blessing imparted during the presentation at the Campidoglio , by the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri.

From Mennea to «Gianmarco Tamberi and Marcell Jacobs», reassures the president of Fidal and the EuroRoma 2024 Foundation Stefano Mei. «All the best Azzurri will be present in Rome 2024. Italian athletics is experiencing an extraordinary moment, confirmed by recent results, for a total of 17 Italian records in 9 different specialties in the last three weeks.” Italy, between the Paris Olympics and the German European Football Championships, also finds a place on the map of major sporting events in 2024. «We are thrilled with the return of our main event to one of the most iconic venues in sport, the Olympic Stadium. Together with the Paris Olympic Games and the European Football Championships, it will be an incredible year for all of European sport”, rejoices Dobromir Karamarinov, president of European Athletics.

«The European Championships in Rome, 50 years later, rewrite history and reward the international credibility of the Federation chaired by Stefano Mei, ideally celebrating the great results obtained by the entire movement in recent years, in the wake of the sensational record obtained in Tokyo 2020», adds the president of CONI Giovanni Malagò. «We are happy to host the European Athletics Championships at the Foro Italico: we can't wait to welcome athletes and enthusiasts to a renovated Foro Italico, from the Olympic Stadium to the Stadio dei Marmi passing through the village and the Medal Plaza for the awards ceremonies. Major events are a driving force for the economy, tourism and the growth of sports practice”, the greeting from the president of Sport and Health Marco Mezzaroma. Goodbye, fifty days before Paris, in Rome.