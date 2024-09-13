Goodbye to renovation and psychologist bonuses?

2025 could mark a year of significant Bonus cuts granted to families, in line with the government’s intentions to significantly reduce subsidies And incentives with the next budget law.

This is what he says Assoutentistressing that the construction and housing sector will be the hardest hit by the cuts, with numerous bonuses which, without interventions in the maneuver, could disappear or be significantly reduced.

Among the bonuses at risk are the furniture bonus and the decoder bonuswhich may not be renewed, and the renovation bonuswhich could drop from 50% to 36%. Even the psychologist bonus (for whose renewal the parliamentary world has already mobilised) and the Culture cards or Dedicated to you I’m in discussion.

According to the latest available data, the total credits linked to building bonuses in force from the end of 2020 to 2024 would have reached a total cost of approximately 220 billion euros. This translates into a virtual burden, distributed across the community, equal to 8,527 euros per resident family and 3,679 euros per individual citizen, including newborns, according to the analysis of Assoutenti.

The allocations for the non-construction bonusesinstead, amount to approximately 2 billion euros in 2024 alone, highlighting a notable disproportion in the resources allocated to Italian families.