Genoa – In a few months he would have celebrated forty years with Rai, but the marriage ended earlier. After all, Fabio Fazio’s divorce from Viale Mazzini had been in the air for some time now. And today it’s official. The conductor of Che Tempo Che Fa, from Savona, moves to Warner Bros. Discovery, which announced it in a press release. Fazio, one of the most popular faces on Italian television, will be the protagonist on Canale Nove and thanks to this agreement, which will last for four years, he will make his debut as early as next autumn.

They will be in the coming weeks projects announced which will see him involved and the role he will play in the development in Italy of the Warner Bros. Discovery group, one of the leading media operators worldwide. Luciana Littizzetto will also take part in the project, protagonist together with Fazio of one of the most successful artistic duos, among the longest and most profitable in Italian television. Fazio’s decision to leave Rai comes before the change at the top of Viale Mazzini. Indeed, the next Rai Board of Directors will meet on 18 May and only then will it proceed with the appointment of Roberto Sergio as CEO in place of the outgoing Carlo Fuortes.

“Fabio Fazio’s departure from Rai damages the company in terms of identity, cultural quality and ratings. Bad news for the country. Over the years, many beautiful public service pages, among all the Shoah Memorial with the Segre Wicked choice never brought to the Board of Directors”, remarked Francesca Bria, who is a member of the Board of Directors of Rai. Fazio’s contract with the public broadcaster it would have expired at the end of June, but his farewell had been in the air for weeks now. Thus ends a long era that saw Fazio, now 58 years old, take his first steps on Rai television as a very young man before achieving success with programs such as ‘Quelli che…il calcio’ and ‘Anima mia’, up to of the Sanremo Festival for four editions (1999, 2000, 2013 and 2014), interspersed with a ‘brief divorce’ from Rai in 2001 and a parenthesis on La7 lasting only one episode of his talk show in the late evening, ‘ Fab Show’, immediately disappeared from the radar with the change of ownership of the network.

Since 2003 the talk show ‘Che Tempo Che Fa’ it has become his ‘home’ and has guaranteed Rai ratings in constant growth in over 1,200 episodes. A program that will be remembered for the exceptional guests who participated in it and for various exclusive interviews, from Pope Francis to Barack Obama up to Pele. His farewell to Rai immediately sparked a heated political debate. Above all, the ‘greeting’ to Fazio and Littizzetto by Matteo Salvini, leader of the League and minister of infrastructures, made noise, with a short but eloquent post on Facebook containing only two words, “Belli ciao”, and the emoji of the waving hand. Several members of the Democratic Party reply to Salvini with a hard face, with the former secretary Enrico Letta pointing the finger not only at the Northern League but against the entire right, speaking of “damage to TV, culture and Italy”. Discovery certainly rejoices, placing a very important blow in a television market destined to ignite even more in the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to welcome a champion like Fabio Fazio – comments Alessandro Araimo, GM Italy & Iberia of Warner Bros. Discovery – and proud that one of the most relevant and influential faces of Italian television has chosen Warner Bros. Discovery and Canale Nove to continue his extraordinary career. Our commitment has always been to attract the best talents and the arrival of Fabio and Luciana in our group is the best possible confirmation”.