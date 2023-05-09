It is a scene as everyday as it is fearsome. The citizen makes an appointment to obtain a digital certificate, but the earliest date can be set for two days or two weeks later, depending on the place of residence. These waiting times seem normal for the public administration, but in the midst of the digital age they are completely anachronistic.

Technology has changed the way humans communicate. And, by extension, the relationship with the public administration is not (should not be) an exception. In fact, more and more procedures can only be done online. To carry them out, it is essential to have a digital certificate, which previously was only possible through the National Currency and Stamp Factory (FNMT) through a long and, almost always, complicated process.

A regulation changed everything, just two years ago: the publication of Order ETD 465/2021 of May 6, which regulates the remote identification methods by video to issue these digital certificates. By making it possible to obtain a digital certificate in a 100% online process, the company Bewor Tech has become one of the few entities in Spain authorized to lighten waiting and face-to-face times. created the website ElectronicCertificate.esa unique platform with these characteristics and a pioneer in our country.

The digital certificate, key in the ‘online’ relationship with the administration

The digital certificate is a digital file that is installed in the browser or on a device and guarantees the identity of the user on the network. It would be the equivalent of showing the DNI in person, and therefore allows you to carry out procedures online with almost all public bodies.

Thanks to this personal and non-transferable file, the citizen can access the electronic offices of the institutions, from a town hall to a ministry, to sign documents, modify data or submit requests without the need to travel or make an appointment.

Bewor Tech provides the solution

The Spanish company specialized in digital identity Bewor Tech launched the solution to drastically reduce the waiting time in this process of obtaining the digital certificate. Through the Web ElectronicCertificate.es allows any user to download their digital certificate from home or from work in just half an hour and 100% on-line and safe. In addition, the company offers a technical support service that helps users to install their certificate and start using it in the electronic offices.

“Our job is to provide attention and information to users,” says Sandra Bolívar, a support technician at ElectronicCertificate.es. “We help them download, install and, if the client needs it, to carry out the process in the different electronic offices of the public administrations”, he concludes.

Part of the Bewor Tech development team. The company is included in the list of trusted electronic service provider companies, as an entity authorized to issue the digital certificate in Europe.

Reliability and security

In just a few months, ElectronicCertificate.es has issued tens of thousands of digital certificates, which has brought great recognition from its customers, as shown by its many positive reviews on Google. Some examples: “If you don’t have time to travel, don’t even think about it.” “The best thing is that you can get the certificate on-line and not be wandering from place to place”. “Much easier than having to do it for the public administration.”

The speed could arouse some misgivings for those who believe they trust more in the management of the window. But efficacy is not at odds with safety or validity. Quite the opposite. The digital certificate issued by Bewor Tech has the same validity as the one issued by the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre. Both are Certification Authority, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation. Bewor Tech is included in the list of companies that provide trusted electronic services, as an entity authorized to issue the digital certificate in Europe.

A simple and guided process at all times

It is easy to see if this process is really that simple. Simply register on the website ElectronicCertificate.es. At the moment the video identification begins. The system recognizes the user’s face, and it is enough to show the ID card from the front and back to the camera and validate the mobile using a code. After a few minutes, an email is received to notify that the process is ready and the payment is complete. In a second email you receive the certificate to download.

For a price of 14.95 euros per year, it is possible to save time and travel, especially when time is pressing to submit an application or make a payment at the last minute in the public administration.

As if that were not enough, all users have access to a platform that has compiled more than 1,000 electronic offices in Spain and the European Union to expedite procedures. For example, the registration, the application for benefits, the consultation of working life or the acquisition of the European Health Card, among many others.

ElectronicCertificate.es is reliable proof that the digitization of the public administration in Spain is advancing by leaps and bounds, to bring it closer to citizens in an environment on-line secure for your data and your digital identity.