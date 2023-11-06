Peter White was 86 years old. Unfortunately it is no longer there. He became famous for starring in The Valley of the Pines. The world of cinema is mourning his passing

Peter White has passed away at the age of 86. The actor became famous for the TV series The Valley of the Pines. On Wednesday November 1st the actor lost his life in his home in Los Angeles. He had melanoma, a skin tumor, which unfortunately gave him no chance. Everyone knew him for playing the role of Lincoln Tyler on the soap opera “Valley of the Pines” for many decades.

He had also starred in the original stage production and film adaptation of “Birthday party for dear friend Harold” by William Friedkin in 1970. He was a very popular face on the small screen.

He had also participated in two other successful soap operas, as Bill Rockwell in Dynasty and as banker Ellis Newton in Dallas. But his popularity came from his role as Lincoln Tyler, son of the strict matriarch of the soap “Valley of the Pines”, Phoebe Tyler (Ruth Warrick).

On the small screen he was also famous for others soap operas and TV series. She was part of the casts of “Cannon,” “Hill Street,” “The Jeffersons,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Hunter,” “Lassie,” “Mother Murder” and “The X-Files.” .

For the big screen, however, he took part in successful films such as “Dave – President for a Day” (1993), “An Almost Perfect Husband” (1996), “Mom I’m Coming Home” (1997), “Armageddon” Last Judgment” (1998), “Thirteen Days” (2000) and “A Teenager in the White House” (2004).

Peter White was a great actor both on the small screen and in cinema

The news of his passing was given to The Hollywood Reporter by his colleague Kathleen Noone, who had starred with him as Ellen Shepherd Dalton in the TV series Valley of the Pines.

Many colleagues and friends have already expressed their condolences for the passing of the 86-year-old actor, who died due to a melanoma that left him with no escape.