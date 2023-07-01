Amid the vast expanse of farmland in northeast Wisconsin, the Menominee forest feels like an elixir, and a wonder. Its trees loom, tall and close, softening the air, a dense emerald expanse that shows little sign of humans.

However, in the course of nearly 170 years, much of this forest has been cut down and regrown nearly three times.

Members of the Wisconsin Menominee tribe, its custodians, have extracted nearly 57 million cubic meters of timber from this land since 1854.

However, the forest has more trees on the same acres than at the beginning—with some trees exceeding 200 years.

The Menominees accomplished this by putting the welfare of the forest and its people above profit and doing the exact opposite of commercial foresters. They cut down trees that are diseased and dying or harvest those that have fallen naturally, leaving high-quality trees to grow and reproduce. It is considered by some to be the first sustainable forest in the United States.

But today the Menominees are in a difficult situation. They don’t have enough workers to cut down enough trees. Few of the tribe’s younger members are interested in the laborious and difficult hand-cutting that is the hallmark of the tribe’s sustainability practices.

The tribe has missed its annual harvest goal by more than half, threatening the viability of its historic sawmill., an important source of income. But more than that, the labor shortage threatens the health of a forest that is essential to the tribe’s way of life.

“In a way, we’re fighting modernization, because nobody wants to use a hand saw,” said John Awonohopay, logging operations manager for Menominee Tribal Enterprises, the company that oversees the forest. “Think of it like a garden. Right now, we’ve spent 150 years pulling out all the weeds and leaving it spotless. But we can’t harvest the pristine fast enough.”

If left alone, the forest will become dense, stunting the growth of some trees and inviting disease and invasive pests, already a growing threat thanks to climate change.

An hour’s drive northwest of Green Bay, the Menominee Forest is so lush it stands out in images from space. Spanning 95,000 hectares, it is home to some 4,300 tribal members and approximately two dozen species of trees, hardwoods and softwoods such as red oak, pine, maple, aspen and hemlock, which occupy 90 percent of the cent of the land.

The Menominee people once occupied some 4 million acres stretching from the eastern half of what is now Wisconsin to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, but in the 19th century he was forced to cede the vast majority. Under pressure from the US government to move north to Minnesota, the tribe negotiated to stay on a fraction of their ancestral land around the Wolf River.

Michael Skenadore, president of Menominee Tribal Enterprises, said that heThe tribe began logging soon after the formation of their reservation, when they recognized the income potential of white pine. The government wanted the tribe to clear the trees and farm, said Michael Dockry, an assistant professor in the department of forest resources at the University of Minnesota. But the Menominee people had no intention of destroying their forest. If the Menominees took only very old, diseased and fallen trees, he said, “the trees will be evergreen.”

The result was a sustainable forest that is influential today. Foresters regularly come from around the world to study Menominee lands, recognized by the United Nations and certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, the gold standard for forestry.

One cold day last fall, Ron Waukau, the forest manager for Menominee Tribal Enterprises, and McKaylee Duquain, who tracks the forest inventory, drove through the forest in a jeep. Goodbye ‘evergreen’ trees? The majestic forest that might not survive. The rest is rigorously managed. Using centuries of knowledge and aided by computer and drone imagery, Menominee foresters determine their harvest schedule by forest health and the age and preparation of the trees, rather than by market demand.

“It’s a 180-degree turn from other industries, where profit is the main thing,” Awonohopay said. “For us the forest is number one. We definitely want to see profit. But taking care of the forest and our people is paramount.”

Duquain and Waukau headed for a small stand of young pines gathered around one that reached skyward. Decades earlier, the area had been completely logged. Though controversial within the tribe, Waukau said, the method benefits trees that need open space and root sprouting, along with birds that thrive on forest edges. In this case, the parent tree was left in place and generated seeds that grew into trees that were now about 6 meters tall. “A success,” Waukau said.

This careful management of the Menominee forest has helped raise the value of its timber. Because the Menominees let their trees age, their trunks are generally longer and wider than industry averages. Its Forest Stewardship Council certification drives demand, especially from Europe, said Patrick McBride, who buys and sells Menominee lumber for logging company MacDonald & Owen, which, he said, pays an average 5 percent premium for Menominee lumber.

“Their poor quality trees are as good as or better than most commercial trees,” McBride said.

The practice of putting forest health before profit perplexes some. “From a business standpoint, it’s very hard for people to understand that,” said Nels Huse, a marketing specialist for Menominee Tribal Enterprises.

More than a century ago, forestry and logging employed approximately two-thirds of Menominee male workers. The main sawmill, built in 1908, for decades was one of the reservation’s few sources of income. But lately, labor shortages, Covid shutdowns, various inefficiencies and outdated equipment have prevented the Menominees from meeting their production goals. McBride said there is far more demand for his lumber than can be delivered. Annually, the Menominee goal is to cut between 6.7 million and 7.6 million board meters, but in recent years they have managed to cut only between 2.7 million and 3.5 million board meterssaid Skenadore.

One of the main reasons is the high turnover and lack of interest in logging among young people. Logging has been passed down from generation to generation, but it is hard and dangerous work, carried out in both icy and blistering conditions, and carries high up-front costs: loggers provide their own equipment. They get paid for what they cut, which means newbies make less, Awonohopay said.

Younger members of the tribe prefer other jobs — with tribal government, the casino, schools — and there is stiff competition for the small labor supply, Skenadore said. Since the 1990s, Awonohopay said, the tribe’s logging workforce has dwindled from 33 crews to about a dozen today. Without enough workers and outdated machinery, the Menominee sawmill has been unprofitable for six years, Skenadore said.

To boost production, the Menominees have offered free chainsaw classes and kits, sought to pay more for apprentices, and promoted workforce development at the local university. They are also considering automation. While forest management is funded by the US Bureau of Indian Affairs, profits from the sawmill cover the loggers and about 100 workers at the sawmill, and keeping it afloat is desperately important to the Menominees.

The Menominee believe that if they do not keep their forest as healthy as possible, they are letting down generations to come, even losing face with a forest that has given them so much.

“All we’re doing is managing for the future,” Waukau said. “We are just a dot.”

BUCKLEY FACE

THE NEW YORK TIMES