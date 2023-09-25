Goodbye to Napolitano, the “duplicity” of “King Giorgio” with Craxi and Berlusconi. Comment

Giorgio Napolitano, champion of social democratic reformism, when he arrived at the Quirinale, and returned in 2013, it seemed as if he had done nothing else in life. But, behind him, with his British elegance, his fussiness, his European dimension, there has always been a something else unpredictableand to some extent chameleonic (not out of opportunism), Napolitano. It is up to historians to decide whether to place “King George” (due to his resemblance to Umberto of Savoy) among statesmen. It was, of course, a absolute protagonist of 1900 and the first 15 years of 2000.



Only in 2006, he recognized that Nenni was right about the repression of the revolt in Budapest in 1956 and not the PCI, which approved Moscow’s intervention. Duplicity that he also manifested in his relations with Craxi and Berlusconi. First, as leader of the meliorists, he was the only leader of the PCi, then PDS, to maintain a good relationship with Bettino. But he did not support the secretary of the PSI in the Tangentopoli storm, not defending the prerogatives of the Chamber, which he presided over, from the invasion of the field by Di Pietro and co.

As Head of State, the Neapolitan leader implemented a difficult coexistence with the Cav. then prime minister (similar to that between Mitterrand and Chirac). But in 2011, under the monetary storm and the embarrassing smiles on TV of Merkel and Sarkozyreplaced Silvio with Mario Monti.

First with the assignment to Read and the great agreements with Berlusconi, then with the rise of Renzi, Napolitano ferried the State out of another systemic crisis, laying the foundations for his resignation from the Quirinale and withdrawal from active politics.

