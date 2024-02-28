Between confrontations for the simple reason that they were an instrument of communication policyof can and of governmentthe morning presidential elections are in the process of final phase.

In the prologue to the book Those Who Ask, by journalist José Sobrevilla (Amazon), the presidential spokesperson Jesús Ramírez Cuevas advance the insurance end of cycle of the daily morning presidential conferences as a space for government decision-making and their dissemination.

Ramírez Cuevas points out that “the morningdue to the very dynamics of the political debate of the democratic development of the country, will demand new forms of direct communication from citizens with the rulers, from the president, but also from the deputies, senators, municipal presidents, governors, because it will be almost as common sense, accountability, the public presentation of rulers and exposure to the media and citizens so (that) responding, explaining and informing is something everyday, not something extraordinary.”

He adds: “Don't be a swallow that appears in this government and will disappear in the next one. This communication model is going to be maintained, perhaps not like the morning ones because that has the seal or talent of the president, his communication capacity, but some type of similar experience.

Sobrevilla's book will be discussed today, Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. at the independent debate tables on Independiente TV: https://www.youtube.com/@el_independiente, with the presence of the author, the specialist Raúl Fraga who made the introduction and journalist Alejandro Lelo de Larrea, who participated in the beginning of the mornings as a reporter and today is responsible for the information of the City section of El Independiente, in addition to Lelo appearing as one of the 46 journalists interviewed in the book to tell their experiences at the morning presidential conferences.

In the introduction of the book, Raúl Fraga – an expert in the media and outstanding in the subject of communication and security – presents an interpretative framework of the role that the mañaneras have played as an instrument of government and as a mechanism of direct communication between the president and the governed, breaking the monopoly of information control that the PRI-PAN political regime itself had granted to the industrial press as an intermediary between society and power.

He says: “the monopoly of the media is one of the obstacles to the democratization of the country. And it is one of the main challenges for the popular movement, which still retains its energy and power of convocation, expands throughout the municipalities, advances in organization and cohesion and provides itself with the means to counteract the dominant discourse.”

Such diversity of interpretations is collected in Sobrevilla's interviews and the book becomes a phenomenal instrument of prefiguration of those in charge of communication in modes of social intermediation, with different glosses, levels of understanding of reality and the roles that they have to play. facing the communication strategy of the President of the Republic.

In his prologue, presidential spokesperson Ramírez Cuevas precisely points out that “politics is communication and communication (is) political,” and explains that morning news was an instrument that allowed “confronting the information siege” of the big media of the old regime. “and to do so we had to develop our own strategies to get the president's proposals and voice to the people.”

“We were already coming from a criticism of Mexico's media ecosystem dominated by economic, political and monopolistic interests that not only had businesses, but had subjected the political power and the president in turn. The previous president, Enrique Peña Nieto, had been the creation of television and the power that the media had was so great that they forced the president to give contracts, change policies and subject it to his designs and needs.

As López Obrador's presidential cycle is about to end, his morning model of political communication and power begins to be examined and today we will debate it at 8:00 p.m. on El Independiente's YouTube channel.

