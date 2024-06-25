The young TikTok creator has flown into the sky, her mother making the sad announcement via social media

A terrible drama has shaken the world of social media, today a young TikTok creator sadly left us. The very young girl, known to many by the name of Mirna he left this world. The mother made the sad announcement via her Instagram page.

Mirna

Mirna she was a young woman known by her many followers, over 100 thousand on TikTok, for her simplicity. The girl shared videos and live broadcasts with her friends in which she recounted moments of everyday life. Mirna has entered the hearts of people not only for her own videobut also for the topics that the young woman discussed.

A topic that concerned her closely and was very close to her heart was the mental health and all aspects that concern it. The young woman faced her condition with courage and strength and shared her feelings with her followers. The users of TikTok who followed his activity online, really appreciated his videos GRWM, Get Ready With Me, in which she wore makeup while recounting episodes of daily life. Furthermore, Mirna shared many artistic works. Many have commented expressing all their pain and sorrow.

The announcement was made by the mother of Mirnathrough a post on Instagram where he greets his little girl.

“You will always be with me, I loved you, my angel.”

The mother also decided to comment on the girl’s latest Instagram post Daughter writing a message left many speechless. In fact, the woman says she didn’t understand that her daughter was very fragile and that the only thing she needed was pure love.

Unfortunately, also as a consequence of Covid-19 and the restrictions, more and more people are facing psychiatric problems. These pathologies are often underestimated and, in some cases, represent a real taboo. Precisely for this reason, talks and seminars are organized in many schools to discuss these problems. People suffering from psychiatric pathologies should not feel abandoned and discriminated against by society.