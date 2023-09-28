Rome – The British actor Michael Gambon, best known for playing Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films, has died in hospital at the age of 82. The family announced it.

Sir Michael Gambon, versatile British actor who became known to the global public for playing the character of Dumbledore (Professor Albus Dumbledore in the original language) in the film saga of Harry Potter, but also popular before in the United Kingdom, died in hospital, where he had been admitted for pneumonia, as announced by his family. “Our beloved husband and father passed away peacefully,” wrote his wife, Lady Gambon, and his son Fergus.

The career of Gambon, who became Sir Michael after the recognition of his knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998, spanned the decades and saw him as a protagonist at the theatre – also as a refined interpreter of Shakespeare -, in various TV series and on the radio, as well as in the cinema. In over half a century on the stage, he has won, among other things, 4 Bafta awards, the so-called British Oscars.