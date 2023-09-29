Everyone remembers him as Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter. The world of cinema is mourning the passing of Michael Gambon: the actor was 82 years old

The world of cinema is in mourning. He passed away at the age of 82 Michael Gambonactor who became popular with the general public thanks to his portrayal of the headmaster of Hogwarts school of magic, Albus Dumbledore, from the third Harry Potter film onwards (replacing the previous interpreter, who passed away). The announcement of his death was made by his family, who were beside him until his last breath.

Michael Gambon was a British actor, popular following his interpretation of the role of Albus Dumbledore, starting from the third film of the Harry Potter saga. There wife Anne and son Fergusthrough a note released by spokeswoman Clair Dobbs, made the sad announcement:

We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. A beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital alongside his wife Anne and son Fergus, following a battle with pneumonia. Michael was 82 years old. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and we thank you for your messages of love and support.

Michael Gambon had a truly impressive career behind him, between theater and cinema. He had worked for a long time at National Theater by Laurence Oliverbefore arriving on the big screen.

He had been the protagonist of works by Pinter, Beckett and Ayckbourn. The latter had wanted him in Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge, with the role of Eddie Carbone, for which he had also won an Oliver Award.

Michael Gambon was a great actor, first in theater and then in cinema

His debut on the big screen dates back to 1965, in Othello by Stuart Burge. Success came at the end of the 1980s, with the film The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover by Peter Greenaway.

We also saw him in Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow (1999), Michael Mann’s Insider (1999) and Robert Altmann’s Gosford Park (2001). In 2004 he was called to replace Richard Harris, who died in 2002, as Albus Dumbledore, in the third film of the Harry Potter saga, The Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), directed by Alfonso Cuarón. He maintained this role until the last film.