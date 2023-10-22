Marzia Ubaldi, the famous actress who also took part in the TV series I Cesaroni, has died, the words of her daughter Emanuela

Goodbye to the famous Italian TV diva, she died yesterday Marzia Ubaldi as well as an actress that all of Italy had come to know and appreciate over the years. She passed away at the age of 85, leaving a huge void among her family, friends, colleagues but also among the viewers who had learned to love her.

Marzia Ubaldi famous for having taken part in many fiction but also small screen TV series that we all know very well. There are many messages of condolence on social media after the sad words left by his daughter Emanuela.

In fact, it is the latter who announced the passing of her beloved mother yesterday with a broken heart. Here are her statements and the great pain that the entire family is experiencing.

Goodbye to Marzia Ubaldi, the famous actress of I Cesaroni was 85 years old

He left us forever Marzia Ubaldi at the age of 85 inside his home in Narni, in the province of Terni. The latter had worked as an actress but also as a voice actress, playing very important roles even in important television series on the small screen.

It is Marzia herself who had taken part in The Cesaroni, Suburra but also to Elisa de Livombrosa. For several years he had been living in Narni together with his daughter Emanuela and her family with whom he ran a Chihuahua kennel.

Saying goodbye to her mother forever is Emanuela herself who shared a short message on social media: “Hello Mom. This time you really messed me up. I feel completely empty.”

The funeral will be held tomorrow 23 October inside the Madonna del Ponte Church in Narni itself. There were many messages of condolence, affection but also sadness from her fans who had followed her for years with admiration and great affection. Also giving a final farewell are your many colleagues with whom you have shared films, TV series and fiction.