The Minister of Transportation Mario Meoni was fired on Saturday in Junín by his relatives, his closest friends and the President of the Nation Alberto Fernández, among others, after a brief ceremony, which included the wake at the Dos Reis house, and the Subsequent burial in the Parque Rosedal cemetery, in the Buenos Aires town.

Hundreds of people came to give him the last goodbye to the 56-year-old official who passed away on Friday night, after starring in an accident with his car on Route 7, near San Andrés de Giles, where he overturned around 10:30 p.m. The car that moved Meoni’s body passed through the Sarmiento club stadium, of which the minister was a fan, in one of the most emotional moments of the day, and then through the municipality of Junín, a party of which he was mayor from 2003 to 2015.

For a while at least the crack of politics was pushed aside. Beyond the multiple messages of condolences published by opposition leaders on social networks, there were other gestures that reflected this. Pablo Petrecca, current mayor of Junín, decreed three days of mourning from 10.30 on Saturday. Petrecca belongs to the PRO and is the one who beat Meoni in the last two elections as mayor.

Alberto Fernández traveled past noon by helicopter directly to the cemetery, where Meoni’s remains were buried. The President was accompanied by his partner, Fabiola Yáñez, The secretary general Julio Vitobello and your spokesperson Juan Pablo Biondi. In addition, among the ministers present stood out the chief of staff Santiago Cafiero, Tourism and Sports, Matías Lammens, and the Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis. Who was in charge of articulating both ceremonies with the Meoni family was Sergio Massa, a close friend of the minister, who traveled the same night of his death to San Andrés de Giles.

Fernández had fired Meoni through social networks shortly after the news of his death was known. On Saturday morning, however, the President gave an interview to Radio 10 in which, with a broken voice, he regretted his loss, which he considered “enormous.”

“Believe me I’m losing someone… ufff. I loved it very much and it was really valuable. He was one of those specimens of politics who are purebred, but who give their best with effort, commitment, honesty and solidarity, “described the President, who heard the news through Sergio Massa.

He commented, in that sense, that “with Sergio (Massa) We always talked to him and told him to stop traveling to Junín on Friday nights, because he had a habit of driving his car and leaving alone. We were always worried because he was not a minister who finished work at five in the afternoon, hopefully he would leave his office at ten “.

The head of state recalled that they always told him: “‘Stop, that at some point the body fails us.’ When Sergio called me at one-thirty in the morning and we cried together saying why don’t we just love each other? Oh my God“And he added:” He never lost the concept of ordinary people, that’s why he drove his car. With Sergio we told him: ‘Crazy, stop, you can’t leave at ten at night on Fridays driving to Junín’. But one day life betrayed him“.

According to the first data released by the autopsy, Meoni would have died from a great loss of blood due to the impact. In medical terms, the Minister of Transport suffered “hypovolemic shock“.

For its part, on Saturday afternoon the Transportation Safety Board (JST) released a report with details of the fatal accident at kilometer 112 of Route 7, in San Andrés de Giles.

“The JST investigators carried out a first inspection of the accident site, the initial photographic survey of the road and the surroundings was carried out. In addition, among other actions, measurements were taken of the traces present in the place and the accident vehicle. carried out the evaluation of the climatic conditions. All the documentation related to the event was also requested from the different authorities, “the text says.

One of the most moved was Massa. Meoni’s friend since 1999, when both entered the Buenos Aires legislature, one as a Peronist and the other as a radical, was the first to hear the news of his death, and also, in communicating it.

At 22.40 on Friday they sent a message to his cell phone from the Ministry of Security of the Province of Buenos Aires in which they warned him about an accident with a deceased in San Andrés de Giles and asked him if he could check if it was Meoni, Since inside the Ford Mondeo he was driving there was documentation from the Ministry of Transportation.

Just two minutes later, they sent him a photo to corroborate the identity and he confirmed it. Since then, Massa began to look for the family and called the President to communicate the sad news. They contacted the ceremonial personnel of the Ministry and also Valeria Arata, a deputy from the province of Buenos Aires of the Frente Renovador, to go to Junín, to the home of the Meoni family.

Later, with Malena Galmarini, his wife, and holder of AySA, They traveled directly by car to San Andrés de Giles, where the incident occurred.. There, they waited two hours for the Scientific Police and the expert who had to verify the death to arrive, and around three in the morning Meoni’s body was transferred to Junín, where they would later perform an autopsy.

Later, Massa returned to Tigre and from six o’clock he began to communicate to his team what decision Laura Oliva, Meoni’s wife, had made about what the wake and burial would be like. At 7.20 a.m. the dialogue with Alberto Fernández took place, in which both cried for the loss of Meoni and shortly after Massa traveled to Junín in a rented helicopter to coordinate both ceremonies with Oliva, Meoni’s twin sons, Robertino and Felipe, 16, and the minister’s brother.