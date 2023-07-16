116 years ago a woman, Francisca Íñigo, decided to take advantage of the long stays of her husband, Celestino Aznar, away from home. The man, who was dedicated to the trade of mules and mares, traveled a lot and Francisca began to take advantage of those times in something that, until then, had only been a hobby: sewing. Both lived in Villafranca del Cid, a small town in the Castellón Maestrazgo, with long, cold winters of snow that, even today, isolate the municipality. The enterprising look of both led them to the creation of a small factory, Eugenia de Montijo Lingerie, where stockings were made that Celestino distributed during his trips. Over the years, the company exploited the synergies of nearby Catalonia, with a rapidly expanding textile industry, and later the application of technologies and new materials that placed it at the forefront of knitwear. It was also the time when the pageantry of the Empress’s name was left behind and a much more glamorous name was chosen: Marie Claire.

The Marie Claire factory not only advanced in the use of the most modern fabrics, and at an affordable price. It was also groundbreaking in the promotion of its products through a newborn medium, television. Slogans such as “one pantyhose for each woman” and “they are not stockings, they are whole” flooded Spanish homes, increased their international presence and led their managers, already in the hands of the second and third generation of the Aznar-Íñigo family, to make the company the second largest producer of socks in Europe and produce 60 million socks a year.

Marie Claire began to reel with the new century. Its weak points were precisely those that had been its strengths, as evaluated by sources in the sector: it was unable to adapt to the change in consumer habits and did not have logistics that would facilitate the marketing of its products, already considerably distant in price from other brands that offered durable and cheap goods. The company ceased its activity 15 days ago, after more than 100 years during which only the Civil War managed to stop it. This week it has given the settlement to the 190 workers who left the firm on June 1 —the company has agreed to keep 72 employees at the Vilafranca plant and 33 in the different offices throughout Spain until the final liquidation— and has Pending filing of bankruptcy in the second half of July.

Demonstration held last Friday in Vilafranca (Castellón) against the closure of Marie Claire. C. Altabas

The president of the Spanish Intertextile Council, made up of business associations and federations in the textile sector, Pepe Serna, knows the case of Marie Claire well: “It is a particular story because it is one of the few hundred-year-old firms.” However, Serna himself recalls similar declines in brands such as Dusen, born from a split from Marie Claire itself and liquidated in 2013, or Ferrys, which specialized in men’s underwear and began its decline in 2005. All of them are Valencian and all with a staff that was around or exceeded a thousand people in its best moments. “Currently, there are only small companies,” says Serna, who considers that the arrival of Chinese products was not the only handicap for these brands, but that the change in the consumption of this genre and the lack of adaptation of the product and the market were also determining.

Salomé Beneyto is manager of ATEVAL, the association of textile entrepreneurs of the Valencian Community. She highlights how there were other brands that specialized and developed the most technical part of clothing, as happened with sportswear. Both agree that the case of Marie Claire is not a sample of the situation of a sector that they describe as “stable”.

According to Serna, there were two difficult years, those of the covid, during which even some companies, such as Marie Claire, managed to maintain themselves thanks to the manufacture of sanitary clothing and masks. But in 2022, the industry is already back to 2019 levels and even higher. In that year, the number of textile and clothing companies rose to 7,823, just over 1.5% less than the previous year. The number of workers increased by 2.5%, reaching 131,000 and its turnover grew by two digits, 13.2%. Imports increased by a significant number, 32.1%, with countries like China, Bangladesh and Turkey as main suppliers, but exports also rose by almost 13%, with France, Italy and Portugal as main customers.

Despite the fact that the data for the first four-month period of the year are not bad, the president of the Intertextile Council only describes them as “balanced”. The sector is divided into two subsectors: textile industry and clothing. In the case of industry, turnover has fallen by almost 5%, while in clothing it has increased by 13.6% compared to the first four months of last year. Production has fallen in both subsectors (7% in industry and 3.3% in clothing) but exports and employment remain stable. Even so, Pepe Serna shows his concern because, at this time of the year, they are still waiting for a reactivation of consumption.

The great challenge will come in 2025, as expressed by both Serna and Beneyto (who is also general secretary of the Intertextile Council), with the European legislation on recirculation with which proximity will be decisive. “We are going to have to start thinking not only about the design, but also about the end of life of each garment”, says Beneyto. “It will be the moment in which it is committed, out of obligation, to ecodesign and recycled material,” adds Serna, who predicts a “total” change in the European production system and a “complicated” panorama to which everyone will have to adapt. .

ModaEspaña, the Confederation of Spanish Fashion Companies, also considers that sustainability is “one of the great challenges facing the sector” and, according to sources from the group, the industry must take advantage of all the support that Europe is offering so that “sustainability is an opportunity for all”.

“We are in times of change and opportunities in which internationalization, quality, sustainability, digitalization will determine the competitiveness, development and growth of the sector,” says Carmen Torres, General Secretary of the Spanish Federation of Garment Companies. (FEDECON) and Fashion Spain.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL