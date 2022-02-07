Few actors can boast of having worked with Buñuel, Pasolini, Nani Moretti, the Taviani brothers, Mario Camus… Margarita Lozano gave all these filmmakers her best performances on the big screen. The actress from Lorca, born in Tetouan in 1931 in a family of soldiers and doctors, died this Monday morning at the Blue House in Puntas de Calnegre (Lorca), where she lived a silent retirement in recent decades after a life that was certainly a movie . “I don’t care if they forget about me; in fact, I do nothing to avoid it», she said, free of vanities and discreet to the end. An exceptional career, “full of joyful interpretation lessons”, as LA TRUTH journalist Antonio Arco highlighted on numerous occasions. He always boasted that Miguel de Unamuno had “well-mannered him in rebellion.”

He made his debut with the film director Domingo Viladomat in the film ‘Hermano menor’, released in 1953; and, the following year, he took part in ‘Manicomio’, by Fernando Fernán Gómez and Luis María Delgado. It was followed by ‘Haute Couture’ (1954), directed by Luis Marquina; ‘Viridiana’ (1961), by Luis Buñuel, in which he coincided with the columbine Paco Rabal; ‘The fakers’ (1963), by Mario Camus; ‘The tarantos’ (1963), by Rovira Beleta; ‘Diary of a schizophrenic’ (1968), by Nelo Risi; ‘Porcile’ (1969), by Pier Paolo Pasolini; ‘The mass is over’ (1985), by Nanni Moretti; ‘La noche de San Lorenzo’ (1982), ‘Kaos’ (1984) and ‘Good morning, Babilonia’ (1987), by the brothers Paolo and Vittorio Taviani; ‘Half the sky’ (1986), by Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón; ‘Octavia’ (2002), directed by Basilio Martín Patino… «Margarita is pure magic», said, amazed, the Argentine actor Miguel Ángel Sola, who coincided with the enigmatic performer from Lorca in ‘Octavia’.

In theater he also had a very remarkable career. When she was four years old, she played hide-and-seek in the curtains of her house and shouted: “The artist is going to come out!” She was meritorious at the María Guerrero Theater with Luis Escobar, with whom she started her theatrical career. He performed works by Chekhov, Ibsen, Lope, Pirandello… Unamuno was his favorite author, he did ‘Fedra’ and ‘Soledad’: “It’s not that I like it, it’s that I love it, it tickles my belly, it rude me” (The Country, 2001). Miguel Narros was, in addition to an eternal friend, her great supporter. In 2007, the year of her retirement, she fulfilled one of her dreams: to bring Bernarda Alba to life on stage. She was in ‘La casa de Bernarda Alba’, by Federico García Lorca, together with María Galiana. That was the character with which she said goodbye to the tables. “Her Bernarda Alba of her,” wrote LA TRUTH theater critic Antonio Arco, “she became the chilling incarnation of all dictators and tyrants more or less disguised as lambs or saviors of homelands. His Bernarda Alba imposed fear while hypnotizing, and repelled without simultaneously being able to stop being amazed at his power and strength, at the immensity of a figure that recalled that of a patriarch, a legendary warrior, a merciless god of Antiquity. , or to all the human anger and coldness embodied in a woman».

She was married to the Italian engineer Sandro Magno, an agronomist for the FAO (United Nations Food Organization). The couple enjoyed a wandering life (Germany, Italy, Madagascar, Upper Volta, Morocco, Senegal…), which led Margarita Lozano to move away from the sets and stages, especially in the 70s. She was and was not In this world of lights and shadows. «[Esa itinerancia] I have experienced it as a gift. From Africa, for example, she would not have returned… What surprised me the most about there, and what I remember the most, is the person. The person is always the best there is anywhere; It is always what surprises me the most and what gives me the most». She experienced motherhood, bringing his only child, Francisco, into the world.

Despite the fact that she always considered herself “an amateur”, the truth is that Margarita Lozano never gave importance to her work (it seemed boring to talk about herself), despite being praised a thousand times for her talent. «Exiled from the space reserved for the mediocre and a friend of true consolations and of helping with both hands, she enjoys contemplating the splendor of nature. She did it in Upper Volta, she has done it many times in her house near Rome, and now she does it among us. She sometimes likes to get up very early, and also spend time on her terrace flooded with fresh air; she has a bathtub there, with hot and cold water, in which she enjoys beers, silences and sunsets… Excessively tender, she uses whispers like no other and manages to disconcert and fascinate alike. It is impressive, “Arco wrote in THE TRUTH in 2015.

On May 22, 2015, the actress received the Honoris Causa doctorate from the University of Murcia, at the proposal of the Department of Art History, with the professor of Cinema Joaquín Cánovas as godfather. «I do not deserve this recognition; the theater does”, affirmed the actress during the ceremony, held in the Auditorium of the Merced campus. In 2018 the Ministry of Culture awarded him the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts.

The Blue House that the Lorca architect Simón Ángel Ros built for her will always breathe her eternity. Margarita Lozano, the most discreet of Spanish actresses, left quietly, without giving importance, but everyone in the stage world knew that, interpretively, she was unattainable. Like from another world.