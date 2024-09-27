Right now, news arrives that will break the hearts of fans of the Harry Potter film saga and, in general, of the entire cinematographic panorama: Maggie Smith left us.

The legendary actress, who he would have turned 90 in Decemberpassed away after a night in hospital, surrounded by her loved ones, as reported by her family in a family statement which it quickly went around the world.

Maggie Smith went down in history for winning the beauty of two Oscar awards: the first in 1970, as Best Actress in “La Strana Voglia di Jean” and the second in 1979, as Best Supporting Actress in “California Suite”.

She is remembered in the world of children’s cinema for her role as the teacher Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter film saga and for the role of Violet Crawley in the TV series Downton Abbey.

Fans from all over the world extend their condolences to the family: among the roles that made this illustrious figure of cinema and theater great we also remember Miss Bowers in Murder on the Nile (alongside Angela Lansbury) and the film series of Sister Act, where she plays the mother superior alongside Whoopi Goldberg. He also starred alongside Julia Roberts, Robin Williams and Judi Dench.