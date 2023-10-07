Luca Goldoni, journalist and writer, has died at the age of 95. He was a crime reporter and war correspondent for various newspapers including the Corriere della Sera, QN, Il Resto del Carlino, the day, the nation. Among the awards won in his career, the “Golden Book” for having exceeded 3 million copies sold with his titles and the “Palme d’Or” at the Salon of Humor for “I have no words”.

He died in the afternoon at the Casalecchio di Reno hospice, where he had been hospitalized in recent days due to worsening health conditions.