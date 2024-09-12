The disappearance of Luke Sworn he created a sense of great emptiness in Rai and in all those who had the opportunity to know him and work with him. What did the famous presenter do in the last years of his life?

Here is a little tribute to his last years.

Goodbye Luca Giurato: the man passed away at 84

Yesterday evening a news unexpectedly hit the world of Italian television bringing a veil of sadness to journalists and presenters. He has in fact left us Luke Sworna well-known journalist and television presenter who for years made everyone laugh because of his gaffes.

To tear him away from life heart attack lightning that did not offer him a second chance. Many people wanted to pay homage to this personality of the television schedules. Among these, the most notable Mara Venier, who declared that she had loved him very much and also Eleanor Danielwho described him as a man always ready with a joke.

Also Antonella Clerici he expressed his deep sadness for this event, describing how thanks to Luca he learned to see things from another point of view, leaving aside all kinds of banalities. The man left his wife Daniela and all the family members to whom he was particularly close.

The host’s last years

Luca Giurato is described as a great presenter and journalistwhich is why it is truly impossible to have never heard his name pronounced. He was also able to convey a sense of serenity to his viewers, as he was not pretentious, but a friendly and welcoming person in his every gesture.

Among the programs he hosted One Morning, Sunday In and many others. His last appearance on television dates back to 2010, when we found him in a Canale 5 program known as Let’s Dance.

After Luca he had decided to go to pension to devote himself to his family and that’s why we haven’t heard much more about him. He was in fact happy to have managed to carve out some time to dedicate to his son, his wife and his grandson.