They called him “Baslèta”, which in Milanese means chin, in his case, pronounced. Giovanni Lodetti stopped running at the age of 81. He had done it throughout his career, since, at 15 years old, he joined the Milan youth sector, making his debut in the first team with Nereo Rocco on the bench in 1962 in Ferrara, with the Rossoneri victorious 3-0 over Spal . The Devil had signed him up for 100,000 lire and a pack of shirts, picking him up in a Lambretta in Caselle Lurani, in the Lodi area. First salary, 160 thousand lire.

median

—

He was a hard-working midfielder, one of those who carry water, the wingman par excellence. He soon became an immovable owner of that Milan with which he won two championships as a protagonist, an Italian Cup, two Champions Cups, a Cup Winners’ Cup and an Intercontinental Cup, totaling 288 appearances and 26 goals. He played alongside phenomena such as Gianni Rivera, Dino Sani, José Altafini, Karl Heinz Schenllinger, Giovanni Trapattoni, Angelo Benedicto Sormani. He was the one who ran for everyone. With the national team he was European champion in 1968, but he had the disappointment of not being called to the 1970 World Cup, which saw Valcareggi’s Italy reach the final, because Anastasi got injured at the last minute and they had to call another striker to place of him. He ended his career with Sampdoria, Foggia and Novara, later becoming a television commentator.