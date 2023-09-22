Mourning in the world of football: Giovanni Lodetti, former midfielder of Milan, Sampdoria and the Italian national team, has passed away at the age of 81. Born in Caselle Lurani, in the Lodi area, born in 1942, Lodetti was a midfielder and champion of Milan in the 1960s with which he won two championships, two European Cups, the Intercontinental, a Cup Winners’ Cup and an Italian Cup.

After his years with the Rossoneri, in 1970 Lodetti joined Sampdoria in exchange for Romeo Benetti and 350 million lire. European champion with Italy in ’68, but fresh from the painful exclusion in Mexico for the 1970 World Cup, Lodetti confirmed himself at high levels also with Sampdoria. The pivot of the midfield, together with Luisito Suarez, he played 129 consecutive matches, most of which with the captain’s armband on his left arm, between Serie A and the Italian Cup, before being sold to Foggia in ’74.

Sampdoria remembers him fondly on its website and offers “the club’s deepest condolences to the family”.