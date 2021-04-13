Since Irrational games Y Ken levine they left 2K Games our hopes of seeing a new set of BioShock disappeared. To date, we have only had remasters and relaunch on new consoles, but nothing else.

In 2019, 2K Games said a new BioShock It was in its planning stage, but after that we haven’t seen anything else. We know that Cloud Chamber, which has some members of Irrational games works on the project, but nothing has happened so far.

What has just emerged is that Cloud Chamber He put up some job openings that include a senior writer who has the ability to create powerful character-based stories in an open-world setting.

This makes us assume that the following BioShock it would have open world elements and that that would be one of the main characteristics of the new installment of the series. It is worth remembering that the series always had a linear narrative and that this sounds like a radical change.

The next BioShock does it really aim to be open world?

It is worth noting that the job description within Cloud Chamber ask that the person to apply can make the world come alive and invite the players to explore every corner. This gives us to understand that the following BioShock has everything to offer open world mechanics to its players.

So that you give yourself a better idea of ​​everything that is being sought for what could be the next BioShock, these are the vacancies within Cloud Chamber: an artificial intelligence programmer, a UI / UX designer, a tools programmer, a senior world designer, a senior technical designer, and a senior writer.

The senior writer will also be ‘brainstorming the content of the primary and secondary mission with the design’ and assisting in ‘the creation and execution of the main story, including the writing of dialogue and other narrative elements as a director’. The position will report directly to the lead writer of the possible new draft BioShock.

Interesting things are coming for this franchise, we just need to 2K Games of more official announcements to get fans excited, at least a little.

