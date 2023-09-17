Levanto – Full of life, brilliant and ironic, generous and hard worker. This was Elisa Maria Poletto, always known to everyone in Levanto as “Lilli”, historic merchant who died at 79. Originally from Levanto, in the coastal village she was the owner of the “Roma bar” and later of the “Il Porticciolo” ice cream shop, a stone’s throw from the sea. Passionate and tenacious, her ice cream is known throughout the Riviera and sought after by tourists.

Entire generations of kids have worked at Lilli, many today remember their first commitment behind the counter with her who was able to teach the trade, commitment and sacrifice. She loved young people and believed in them, she knew how to grasp the abilities and character traits of each one. Good and genuine like her ice creams, Lilli with her frank and witty spirit He gave all his employees a nickname, which characterized them and accompanied them throughout their lives. Each of them, like every Levantese, has memories to share, moments of life lived together because Lilli, as she can access in small village communities, welcomed everyone in her rooms to have a chat. She knew how to listen and make people laugh, with her advice she always managed to lighten a difficult moment and with the frankness that distinguished her she always gave decisive advice. With a look from her deep blue eyes and a dry joke Lilli summarized everything about her, with her there was never a need for too many turns of phrase. Yesterday at the church of Sant’Andrea the Levantese community greeted her for the last time, with much emotion but with few words, as they liked. She leaves behind her husband Guido and her children Matteo and David.