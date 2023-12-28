The demolition team began work minutes before eight in the morning. A few minutes later, the building at 1122 King Road in the quiet rural community of Moscow was history. But it will take much more to forget what happened inside it on November 13, 2022, when four university students were murdered. The demolition of the house, the scene of the worst crime the State has ever experienced, has created a controversy between the families of the victims and the University of Idaho, owner of the residence.

Scott Green, the president of the University of Idaho, confirmed that he was moving forward with the decision in a statement issued a couple of weeks ago. “[La casa] “It is a horrific reminder of the terrible events that occurred there (…) Although we recognize that some family members of the victims may have an emotional connection to this house, it is time for it to be removed to allow our collective healing to continue,” said the president of the institution.

The owner of the residence, located near the university campus, donated it to the institution this year. Education authorities reported in February that they planned to demolish it. Since then, a wall was built to prevent the entry of people not related to the investigation of the homicide of Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Ethan Chapin, all between 20 and 21 years old. Two other people were inside the residence that night, but were not injured in the event.

The FBI, the federal investigative agency, was collecting evidence at the residence until late October. The university explained that part of the federal agents' task was to collect enough photographs and visual material, with the help of several scanners, to reproduce the space in an undated trial.

Bryan Kohberger is the main suspect of having committed the four murders. Zach Wilkinson (AP)

The authorities allowed the defense of Bryan Kohberger, the only suspect in the multiple crime, to enter the house in mid-December. The alleged killer, a 28-year-old doctoral student in criminology, was arrested late last year after hundreds of police officers joined a manhunt to find the person responsible for the stabbings. He was arrested at his parents' home in Philadelphia, more than four thousand kilometers from Idaho. Kohberger has pleaded not guilty to the four counts of first-degree murder he faces. The police have not found the murder weapon so far.

The case was a headache for several police departments until the cooperation of authorities in different counties made it possible to track a Hyundai Elantra almost across the country. The vehicle was captured on security cameras near 1122 King Road three times on the November night the murders occurred.

The Prosecutor's Office has in its possession another video in which the vehicle is seen at high speed in the direction of Pullman, Washington, where the university Kohberger attended, Washington State, is located. A cell tower near his house recorded activity on his cell phone at nine in the morning. About five hours had passed since the homicides were committed.

Three of the four families of the victims had asked the university to preserve the residence until Kohberger's trial took place. Shannon Gray, the Goncalves family's lawyer, assured that the university authorities showed indifference towards the relatives by giving the green light to the demolition. “The house itself has enormous value as evidence, being the largest and most important piece in the case,” the lawyer said in July in an email to the newspaper. Idaho Statesman. The Mogen and Kernodle families also rejected the destruction.

The house, however, has become a shadowy presence in the heart of a university community. “It is in an area densely populated by students. Many of them have to see it and endure it, although some have expressed to us how it would help them in their grieving process to have it eliminated,” a university spokesperson, Jodi Walker, recently said.

The presence of the students is an important factor in a case that has kept the United States in suspense. Prosecutors recently asked that the trial be held in six weeks in the summer of 2024, when most of the university is on vacation. This will allow the city to accommodate the enormous number of journalists who will arrive to follow the process. At the same time, it will prevent students from reliving the traumatic events.

It has taken only a few hours to tear down the wooden construction. The company in charge of the operation has said that the cleaning of the land will take a few days due to the low temperatures recorded in that area of ​​Idaho. Walker assures that grass will be planted on the site. There are no plans to erect a memorial to the victims at this time, although the university has not ruled out doing so at a later date.

