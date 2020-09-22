US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a key figure in the fight for equal rights between men and women, died on Friday at the age of 87. A legendary pioneer and jurist, Ginsburg fought every just civil rights fight since the mid-20th century, as a student, as a lawyer, and as a magistrate. The discrimination lawsuits she won in court marked turning points in labor and social achievements, and her votes and arguments as a member of the highest judicial authority have helped build the legal body of feminist advances in the last three decades.

In a country in which the Supreme Court shapes the fate of society through sentences, she had become a progressive idol, a youth heroine, turned as an old woman into a surprising pop icon, from which T-shirts and costumes were made on Halloween . She was the second woman to reach the high court, in 1993, nominated by the then president, Bill Clinton, and she remained active until the last moment, attending oral arguments – which were made by phone, due to the pandemic – from her bed hospital.

He was part of the progressive minority on the bench (of four judges, compared to five considered conservatives) and he wanted to live long, as long as possible, obstinate in having a president other than Donald Trump choose his replacement. The pancreatic cancer that she suffered ended up imposing its law.

Petite, with a fragile appearance and an unmistakable effigy – glasses, hair combed back, gathered in a low ponytail – her figure drew attention in the hearings of the Supreme Court, which can only be followed in person and are long dialectical battles, halfway between technical discussion and sophist debate. This newspaper was at the exposition of the last major civil rights case in Ginsburg’s life, on October 9, 2019. The session revolved around Aimeé Stephens, fired after communicating her status as a transgender woman, and two other men who lost his employment because of his homosexual condition. The underlying question for the judges to decide was whether the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination against workers on the basis of race, sex or religion, also covered sexual orientation and sex change.

“No one ever thought that sexual harassment covered discrimination on the basis of sex in 1964. It wasn’t put on the table that way until a book that was published in the mid-1970s. And now we say that, of course, harassing someone, subjecting someone to employment conditions that would be different from being a man, is sex discrimination, “the judge replied to the Government Attorney General, Noel J. Francisco, who was acting against the fired and with whom she, already very ill and with a small voice, starred in a memorable give and take that day.

Judge Ginsburg had suffered that discrimination, on the basis of sex, in her own skin since the beginning of her life but, far from succumbing, she turned to study it. Although perhaps the first great feminist action of her life, radical and decisive, was to fall in love with a man in one piece, a young law student named Martin Ginsburg, who supported and considered her as an equal from the beginning and followed her in her career in Washington, when President Jimmy Carter made her a federal judge, just as naturally as she had devoted herself to him years before.

Ruth Bader was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 15, 1933, into a family of modest merchants who ran a hat and fur shop. She grew up as an only child, as her older sister died of meningitis at the age of six, when Ruth was just a baby, and she lost her mother at 17, just before finishing high school. A brilliant student, she obtained a scholarship to begin her studies at Cornell University, where she met Martin. “He was the first boy I met who cared that I had a brain,” she recounted years later. They were married right after graduation in 1954, and later enrolled together at Harvard.

Ginsburg was a rarity there, one of nine women among the more than 500 male students in that course. Only to them the then dean invited them to a dinner and made them explain, one by one, why they considered that they should be in the place that a man could occupy. In her second year, she was placed in the top 25 students. In the third, when he was already the father of the first of his two children, Martin was diagnosed with testicular cancer, so Ruth followed her own classes, took care of the house and the girl, and, in the evenings, typed notes that his companions passed by.

Martin, a year older, graduated on time despite the illness, and when he received a job offer in New York, they moved in together. Ruth finished law at Columbia University with a gold record, but not a single law firm in the city gave her a job, so she began teaching at the university. In the seventies the great civil rights organization of the United States (ACLU, in its acronym in English) signed her and from there she defended and won momentous cases.

In 1973, for example, he took the case of Lieutenant Sharon Frontiero, who had been deprived, together with her husband, of the housing subsidies that their partners and wives automatically received. She won and ended the double standard of aid from the Army. In 1975, she showed how sex discrimination was not only harmful to women, but also to men, due to the demand of the young widower Stephen Wiesenfeld. When Wiesenfeld applied for Social Security benefits to raise his baby, they were denied because they were intended only for women. The Supreme Court also agreed with him and changed history.

She was a fervent defender of abortion rights, but rejected the argumentative logic that the Supreme Court used to decide its constitutionality throughout the country (the famous Roe v Wade case, in 1973), not based on the idea of ​​equality between the sexes. Her distance from that case brought her some criticism from the country’s most progressive flanks when she was nominated as a high court judge. Yet in a time very different from the current one, from another political height, Ginsburg was confirmed by the Senate by an overwhelming bipartisan majority, of 96 votes in favor to three against. The first woman to reach the organ, Sandra D. O’Connor, in 1981, had been unanimously confirmed.

The book Sisters in law, by Linda Hirshman, reviews the work the two carried out together despite coming from seemingly distant galaxies: one was from New York and the other from rural Arizona; one was Jewish and one was from the Episcopal Church, one was progressive and the other moderate conservative. Faced with his first major discrimination case as a Supreme Court justice, in 1996, Ginsburg used the legal basis established years ago by O’Connor. A young woman demanded to enter the prestigious Virginia military school, until then reserved only for men. Ginsburg argued that all eligible women had the right to attend, on the same basis as his colleague in 1982 that the Mississippi nursing school could not veto men based on archaic stereotypes. Again, they showed how the biases did not leave victims only on the side of women.

The conservative turn that the court took since the George W. Bush Administration highlighted the prominence of their opinions, often dissenting, and written in simple, direct language. He once said that when he knew he was going to oppose the majority, he put on a very specific colorful necklace, which, in full boom From its popularity, it became famous known as the “necklace of dissent” and led the Banana Republic clothing chain to launch a similar design.

Books and documentaries began to appear and her fans began to call her “Notorious RBG”, in a nod to the rapper Notorious BIG. Despite her dissent, serenity characterized her interventions. She used to remember her mother’s advice: “Be a lady and be independent.” In the 2016 election campaign, she broke a sacred law for a Supreme Court justice and spoke out against Trump, calling it “fraud.”

With the feminist wave of Me Too, the fever for Judge Ginsburg took hold. An opera lover, she received a standing ovation every time she stepped on the Kennedy Center in Washington. She even appeared on the scene on occasion, interpreting a spoken text. A regular companion was the conservative magistrate Antonin Scalia, also deceased, with whom he maintained a fraternal friendship. Her husband, Martin, passed away in 2010 from cancer. She adored how her husband had taken care of the family during those long hours that meant his job in Washington.

The judge’s health deteriorated over the years, she was treated four times for cancer, and suffered falls with broken bones. With each mishap, half of the United States felt heart sinking, as Supreme Court justices hold life-long positions and, if Trump could nominate another judge (he has been in for two now), he would consolidate the conservative turn of the high court for many years . She promised that she would not retire.

On Friday night, hundreds of people spontaneously gathered before the Supreme Court to pay tribute to the magistrate. Aimee Stephens, the transgender woman for whom she fought one of her last fair fights, also died this 2020, in May. She could not see that four weeks later, the Supreme Court was going to agree with her thanks, among others, to the expected vote of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

