(ANSA) – BRESCIA, AUGUST 04 – He died in Brescia, Idris, the television personality and journalist, a great Juventus fan. He had been hospitalized for a few weeks. Edrissa Sanneh, this is his full name, originally from Gambia he was 72 years old and lived in Bedizzole in the province of Brescia. He had become known to the general public thanks to the broadcastQuelli che il calcio.