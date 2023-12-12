The novel 'Dad in trouble' continues to attract the attention of his followers. Recently, Nico Ponce said goodbye to his character as Matías Quiroz. He now it was his turn Joaquin Escobar. The 28-year-old actor has surprised his fans with an emotional post, in which he says goodbye to the series. Without a doubt, this has shocked fans of the production of Latinsince his work as Jhonatan Quiroz It was followed night after night. Many questions arise, but, in this note, we tell you everything about the actor's farewell and the reason behind this decision.

How was Joaquín Escobar's farewell post?

Joaquin gave life to the beloved and romantic Jhonatan Quiroz. Since the premiere of the novel 'Dad in Trouble', his character caught the attention of all admirers of his work; Since the actor has played more comedy roles, however, in his character as Jhonatan, he gave a twist to his image. In this way, his presence in the series has been increasingly captivating for viewers. However, this would have come to an end with last night's episode, as the actor detailed it on his Facebook account with an emotional post.

“Today I close a beautiful chapter in my life, in a few hours, I will record my last scene as Jhonatan Quiroz Pacheco. The novel continues, only we have already finished recording it,” were Escobar's words.

'Dad in trouble': Joaquín Escobar publishes his farewell to the series on Facebook. Photo: Facebook capture

What was Jhonatan Quiroz, Joaquín Escobar's character, like?

Jhonatan Quiroz He is a sailor and friend of Christopher Seminary, brother of the protagonist. Also, in the series, he is the boyfriend of Lola, the character of actress Matilde León. In the novel, both managed to conquer viewers with their tender romance, given that they overcame many obstacles to be together. Jhonatan brings the comic and tenderness to the series. What will be Lola's fate after Quiroz leaves?