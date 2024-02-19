Princess and actress, model and also jewelery designer, protagonist of the international jet-set and gossip columnists, Ira von Fürstenberg died today in Rome at the age of 83. Born in the capital on 17 April 1940 as Virginia Carolina Theresa Pancrazia Galdina zu Fürstenberg, she was the daughter of Prince Tassilo Fürstenberg and Clara Agnelli (sister of the former Fiat president Gianni).

Endowed with great charm, one of the renowned sexy icons of the 60s, Ira von Fürstenberg became a popular face on the big screen thanks to the role of Dr. Olivieri in the film “Prof. Dr. Guido Tersilli, head of the Villa Celeste clinic affiliated with the health insurance ” (1967) directed by Luciano Salce and masterfully interpreted by Alberto Sordi. She also acted alongside Count Giovanni Nuvoletti (in the role of Professor Gustavo Azzarini), then partner of her mother Clara Agnelli.

Between the '60s and '70s he starred in around thirty films, including “Addio Lara” (1967) by Robert Hossein, “Capriccio all'italiana” (1967), “The Battle of El Alamein” (1968) by Giorgio Ferroni, “Playgirl 70” (1969) Federico Chentrens, “5 dolls for the August moon” (1969) by Mario Bava (1969), “Hello Goodbye” (1970) by Jean Negulesco, “Nel giorno del Signore ” (1970) by Bruno Corbucci, “The first night of Doctor Danieli, industrialist, with the… toy complex” (1970) by Giovanni Grimaldi, “Homo Eroticus” (1971) by Marco Vicario, “Le belve” (1971 ), “The hot nights of Don Giovanni” (1971) by Alfonso Brescia, “The strange law of Dr. Menga” (1972) by Fernando Merino (1972), “Trial by direct route” (1974) by Lucio De Caro, ” The Barons” (1975) by Giampaolo Lomi (1975). He also presented the 1970 Sanremo Festival alongside Nuccio Costa and Enrico Maria Salerno.

Ira von Fürstenberg was married to the Spanish Prince Alfonso of zu Hohenlohe-Langenburg, with whom she had two sons Christoph (1956-2006) and Hubertus (1959), former Olympic skier representing Mexico, singer and photographer. She then remarried for the second time to the playboy Francesco “Baby” Pignatari and no children were born from their union.

Ira spent his childhood in Switzerland during the years of the Second World War, then in Villa Fürstenberg, on the Terraglio, the road that connects Venice to Treviso, and between Cortina, Salzburg and Forte dei Marmi; after her parents separated she was sent to study at a boarding school in England. At 14 she acted as a model for the designer Emilio Pucci, a family friend of hers, and shortly after she became engaged to Prince Alfonso zu Hohenlohe-Langenburg, who courted her even though she was already 30 years old.

Founder of the Marbella Club, a luxury hotel frequented by celebrities in the Spanish city, nicknamed “el rey de la fiesta”, Alfonso and Ira were married on 17 September 1955 in Venice, after obtaining the papal dispensation given the young age of the bride : their sumptuous wedding with a 16-day reception was a world-class social event. The spouses settled in Mexico where Alfonso took care of the Volkswagen plant of which the family was a shareholder and where their sons Christoph and Hubertus were born.

In December 1959 Ira met the legendary playboy Francisco Pignatari, known as 'Baby', 23 years her senior, in Cortina, and they soon began a relationship. Having learned of his wife's infidelity, Alfonso of zu Hohenlohe-Langenburg filed a complaint for adultery (at the time this was still a criminal offense for women and was punished with two years in prison for the adulteress and for the accomplice) and the battle for custody of their two children began. At the end of a long battle, the Spanish prince withdrew the complaint in exchange for custody of his children. Ira and 'Baby' married on January 12, 1961 in Reno, Nevada. Already the following year it seems that the marriage began to creak and the two divorced in Las Vegas on January 15, 1964. Only in 1969 did he obtain the annulment of the first marriage.

In a difficult period of his life, with two marriages behind him, at just over 25 years old, it was the producer Dino de Laurentis who proposed to Ira to enter the world of cinema. The princess-actress shot a total of 28 films and rejected the film “Barbarella” (1968) by Roger Vadim, a role which was then assigned to Jane Fonda. Like her, she also refused to shoot a film with Tinto Brass that included erotic scenes.

After the flop of the film “Processo per direttissima” in 1974, inspired by the case of the anarchist Pino Pinelli, arrested for the Piazza Fontana massacre and died in the Milanese police station in never clarified circumstances, where Ira impersonated a journalist inspired by Camilla Cederna, he left the cinema. She collaborated with Diane Vreeland, journalist of “Vogue” magazine as a model and her fashion photos with Helmut Newton and the most famous international photographers are icons of the 70s. He then became involved in fashion and beauty, president of Germaine Monteil and therefore president of the Valentino perfume line, as well as dedicating himself to antiques in his shop in Geneva. She was also a jewelry designer.

Over the years, numerous relationships have been attributed to Ita, but the one that brought her back to the honor of the gossip columns in 1985 was the one presumed with Prince Ranieri of Monaco.

