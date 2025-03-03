While the fight has been fighting since the beginning of the season, it has been throughout this last month that LaLiga has stepped on the accelerator in its battle against pirate football and platforms and IPTV that broadcast it, and throughout the month of February, day after day, hundreds of users have suffered the blockade of the links and websites they used to see this competition irregularly.

And it is that with the support of new regulations, LaLig They have started a hunt against the IPTVs that soccer are irregularly broadcast. The measure has been effective, since they have achieved IP addresses housed in cloud services, however, This massive “attack” against IPTV is far from being perfect.

This is because although to see football, it has been discovered that These blockages have also taken hundreds of legal websites ahead, where some had nothing to do with the issuance of parties.

This is because cloud services like Cloudflare They offer the same IP address for which football offers in pirate as for a website of a bakery, And the method you use LaLiga does not differentiate, just blocks without attending what content is being issued. This has created a huge controversy about the approach that the organism led by Javier Tebas is taking, and has even been pointed out as a practice of doubtful legality.

As we said, There are hundreds companies that do not comment on any crime that these massive and indiscriminate blockages have suffered, in the same way that there are even more affected userssince the IPTV themselves are not illegal and if they pay they can broadcast football, they can do it. As again many of the affected pages had nothing to do with LaLiga’s contents and still blocked them.

For that reason, represented by the lawyer specialized in the law applied to the Internet, Javier A. Maestre, Several companies and users have submitted a request for nullity of the sentence Before the Commercial Court number 6 of Barcelona, ​​in collaboration with Rootedcon, a cybersecurity agency.

?? From Rootedcon, we have raised an incident of nullity against the sentence used by the League to force operators to block and restrict Internet access, which have directly affected companies and individuals. We will continue to inform. pic.twitter.com/fqLFB6ulqr – /rootedcon (@rootedcon) February 28, 2025

The reason is as simple as They consider that “they are paying fair for sinners”, and that the path that LaLiga is taking violates the free Internet rights of thousands of userss that do not consume piracy. It still has to be accepted by a judge, but what has happened would not be surprising that LaLiga and the operators have to change their modus operandi to fight piracy.

If so, the fight against piracy would suffer a hard setback, however, the fact that the illegal cannot be fought with illegal methods, so that You will have to look for a new way to stop this problem that football has.