San Francisco was a city of losers that was having a hard time absorbing the incoming flow of would-be achievers. ” Anna Wiener (New York, 33 years old) worked in the New York publishing industry and faithfully adhered to the fundamental principles of the culturetism of the Big Apple: stagnant wages, unfulfilled dreams and an intense social life conducive more to Freud’s couch than to literary glory. That’s how she was, and that’s how the inhabitants of her world were, until, in 2013, she decided to join that caravan of presumed winners and settled in the San Francisco of the past decade, in the heat of a job offer from a start-up of books.

Anna Wiener: “The tale of meritocracy in the technology industry is a hoax”

Wiener’s salary jump, who at the age of 25 went from earning $ 30,000 a year (24,500 euros) at the publishing house to tripling his salary in Silicon Valley, required in return a Homeric journey from the 20th century labor and industrial world to the already exuberant often irrational culture of the Californian tech ecosystem. The author of Haunting valley, published in Spanish by Libros del Asteroide with a translation by Javier Calvo, narrates this professional and personal odyssey in a wonderful story in which the pained voice of Joan Didion alternates and eschatological echoes of Ignatius J. Reilly by The conjuing of the ceciuos.

The primitive fascination with Silicon Valley has turned to suspicion due to its lack of regulation

With stark honesty about herself, a keen insight into the human condition, and caustic Gen X-Millennial humor, Wiener – now a tech journalist at The New Yorker– captures the precise moment when the age of innocence in California’s techno-utopia came to an end. In 2013, the Edward Snowden leaks exposed a public-private espionage complex on an unprecedented global scale. And there was growing concern about the loss of privacy and identity that the blind embrace of social networks could bring about: “It didn’t take me long to understand the obsession with big data. The data sets were hypnotic: they were digital torrents of human behavior, answers to questions that I was not aware of having.

Wiener, who also worked at GitHub and an emerging data and analytics company, starkly portrays what he calls the “dark triumvirate of technology: capital, power, and a bland and repressed heterosexual masculinity.” As a literate woman in a highly masculinized world of engineers, she drags her permanent bad conscience through the abandonment of yesterday’s world with a constant underestimation of her own merits. “I allowed myself to think that perhaps I was more important for aesthetic reasons than for being crucial for the business.” And he ironically describes the working habits and customs of an entrepreneurial culture that is as Adamist as it is bombastic. “I did not know that in the world of technology, traditional qualifications, such as college degrees or experience, were irrelevant when they were superseded by jovial determination.”

Wiener denounces that “good interface design was like magic or religion: it caused a suspension of collective disbelief”

In his quasi-zoological fascination with the denizens of his new world, he describes the associates of his first technological employer as “clean-shaven and with perfect skin,” who “wore their shirts always well-pressed and demurely buttoned to the collarbone, and they maintained stable romantic relationships with hyper-productive women, women with splendid hair with whom they exercised and shared meals in restaurants that required reservations ”. He is just as merciless with the tech tribes most closely related, in theory, to his origins, as a designer whom he dismisses as a friend because “he seemed like the typical person who has opinions on typefaces.” In the midst of that “cultural ideology”, Wiener denounces that “good interface design was like magic or religion: it caused a suspension of collective disbelief”. An incredulity that, almost a decade after Wiener’s professional career in Silicon Valley, has turned into a climate of citizen suspicion in the face of the lack of regulation of key aspects of the digital economy and more recent scandals.

The so-called Silicon Valley emerged in the 1950s around Stanford University, and became the most powerful business incubator on the planet from the 1970s with the injection of venture capital, concentrated in Sand Hill Road, and the colonization of the valley by the engineers of the manufacturers of microprocessors and the first technological giants (IBM, Intel, Apple…). A fascinating culture that, like Wiener, other authors have tried to portray.

Instead of answers, they have questions. Instead of giving speeches, they listen and learn “

On Chaos monkeys (HarperCollins, 2016), the American entrepreneur and polemicist Antonio García Martínez – recent protagonist of a notorious exit from Apple just a few months after joining – portrays, with more bad humor than irony, his interactions between 2010 and 2014 with the technological popes as it passes through Facebook and Twitter. In much more benign terms, the journalist from BuzzFeed News Alex Kantrowitz describes in Every day is the first day (Conecta, 2021) – referring to the motto of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon – the elements that make up the culture of invention that characterizes the current heads of Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft. Instead of answers, they have questions. Instead of giving speeches, they listen and learn. Thus, at Amazon, “Bezos has made invention a habit.” Sundar Pichai’s Google is, in the opinion of Kantrowitz, a meticulous and balanced analyst of tech culture, “one of the most collaborative companies in the world, in which its employees are connected by a collective conscience.”

Move fast, break things

In contrast to that culture of engineers and decision-making based on data and without much deliberation – the “move fast and break things” of Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook – Bloomberg journalist Sarah Frier collected in No filter: the secret Instagram story (Conecta, 2020) the origin and subsequent extinction of a different culture. Chosen as the business book of the year 2020 by the Financial times and consulting firm McKinsey, is a detailed and well-documented chronicle in which Frier portrays the creation of Instagram in 2010 and its subsequent multi-million dollar sale to Facebook in 2012 with a focus on its founders, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. “In the technology industry, leaders have rarely had experience in the industries that are being disrupted. Jeff Bezos had never worked in books, and Elon Musk had never worked in car manufacturing. But the Instagram filters, clearly, had been created by a photographer ”. Thus, the book tells how Systrom, still a student, took a photography course in Florence in which the professor – of which only the author tells us, a shame, his name was Charlie – seized the latest model camera that he was carrying and took He swapped it for a small, plastic Holga. I only took square photos, in black and white, and rather blurry. The aesthetic fidelity to that, mixed with the new celebrity culture of the Kardashian clan, conquered for Systrom and Krieger a special place, says Frier, in the Olympus of the demiurges of a world irresistibly addicted to technology.

Borja Bergareche is director of Digital Communication and Innovation at Kreab.

Readings

Haunting valley Anna wiener

Translation of Javier Calvo

Asteroid Books, 2021

313 pages. 22 euros

Look for it in your bookstore

Every day is the first day Alex kantrowitz

Translation of Alfonso Barguñó Viana

Connect, 2021

240 pages. 20 euros

Look for it in your bookstore

No filter: the secret Instagram story Sarah frier

Translation by María del Mar Rodríguez Barrena and Ana Isabel Domínguez Palomo

Connect, 2020

384 pages. 20 euros

Look for it in your bookstore

Chaos Monkeys. Obscene Fortune and Random Failure in Silicon Valley Antonio Garcia Martinez

Harper Collins, 2016

528 pages. 30 euros

Look for it in your bookstore

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.