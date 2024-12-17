For many years the virtual map market has been totally dominated by Google Maps, although it is true that little by little Waze has carved out a niche for itself based on differential functions, although in the end both belong to Google and now share all the best functions of each one.

This has basically given Google almost another monopoly, and apart from Apple Maps, which is installed by default on the brand’s devices, but apart from this, there are very few alternatives known to users.

However, a new option has emerged that is attracting new attention in addition to making Google nervous because combines precision, design and exclusive functionality to offer a complete driving experience to users, and of course all for free.

This is the Sygic app, designed mainly for drivers, for example, Google Maps offers options for pedestrians as well, and not only guides you from point A to B, but offers a huge amount of information in real timewhile allowing you to use it and download maps for when you don’t have a connection.

The key to the success of this app is in the exclusive and differentiating functions of Google Maps and Waze, since in general terms it is very similar to them with its intuitive design and basic functions, but its big difference is that at the end of any journey A detailed summary of your route is provided.

When your journey ends, the app will collect some of the most relevant data about the route you just took, such as exact mileage, journey time, average speed in addition to other information. In turn, youwill also offer parking options that you can find in the place you have arrived at.

You can find this app available in both Google Play Store like the Apple App Storeand as we said, the app is completely free, although it is worth highlighting one drawback, which is that At the moment it does not have versions for car systems such as Android Auto or Apple Car Play.