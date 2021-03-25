It is no lie that many consoles sold at the moment work to play Fortnite and others Free to Play. Now, both on the platforms of Nintendo as the PlayStation you didn’t have to pay to play a free title online, however, in Xbox Yes.

When Microsoft announced that it would raise the prices of its Xbox Live, many people got angry with them and began to protest and caused decisions and changes to be made regarding the online services for this video game platform.

First of all, Microsoft He changed his mind after people’s response to the Xbox Live price increase, and then decided that free-to-play games would no longer need a Gold subscription to work.

Now, this change is finally going to take effect and can be verified thanks to the fact that the account of Xbox Insider He already made it known: ‘Multiplayer in Free-to-play, Looking 4 Groups, and Party Chat games on Xbox no longer requires an Xbox Live Gold membership. ‘

It should be emphasized that this is only for games with a service scheme free-to-play, so there is no point looking for the proposed online multiplayer like Destiny 2 or Marvel’s avengers work without paying Xbox Live Gold.

Was this what they meant when they said that Xbox Live Gold would be free?

A recurring rumor that always happens with Xbox Live Gold is that one day it will be free and that everyone will be able to play online without having to make any kind of additional payment, however, that news never came true, despite running very strong.

Now when it was announced that Xbox Live it would go up in price, it was when these adjustments were announced and everything ended in that at least the free-to-play games would have the key open so that everyone could play without having to make any kind of payment for the service.

Let’s not lose sight of how this issue unfolds, which seems like it could cause some users to stop paying for Xbox Live Gold because they only play titles like Fortnite, Rocket league or Warframe, just to name a few examples.

