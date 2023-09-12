Genoa – Giovanni Ciolina he died at dawn this morning, in Milan, where he had been hospitalized for some time. He was 63 years old. Raised in the 19th century, in the Savona editorial office, a tireless thoroughbred reporter, particularly on the judicial front, he worked for a few seasons at Sport and then led the Savonese editorial team of the Decimonono with great determination and generosity in recent years.

“Ciola”, as we called him in the newspaper, was a passionate and old-fashioned journalist. He knew the territory and sources like few others. Precise, punctual, timely and rapid like someone who has been able to navigate the difficult paths of news for years. The disease stopped him suddenly, in recent months. And from there began an ordeal that we all hoped could end soon, so that we could have him by our side again, at the newspaper. And instead the situation suddenly worsened, at the end of the night.