Holocaust survivor Gertrude Pressburger, who became famous during the 2016 presidential election campaign in Austria with a video message in which she warned against hatred and intolerance from the far right, died at the age of 94. Pressburger died yesterday after a long illness, the Austrian agency Apa reported.

Born and raised in Vienna, she was the daughter of a carpenter in a Jewish family who converted to Catholicism in the 1930s. This did not prevent the family from being persecuted by the Nazis after the German annexation in 1938. The father was arrested and tortured by the Gestapo for alleged political activity, later the family managed to flee first to Yugoslavia and then to Italy. In 1944, however, she was captured and deported to the Auschwitz death camp, where her mother and two younger brothers were murdered. His father was also killed by the Nazis.

After the war, Pressburger returned to Vienna, initially without recounting the tragedy he experienced. He then decided to talk about the Holocaust and the anti-Semitic experiences he suffered in post-war Austria.

“I didn’t go back to Vienna to be oppressed again. I swore to myself that I will endure nothing more. I will fight with my voice, ”he told Apa. Pressburger also published a memoir, co-signed by the author Marlene Groihofer and entitled ‘Gelebt, Erlebt, Ueberlebt’, in which he described the family’s arrival in Auschwitz in 1944 and the moment when he discovered that his mother and siblings had been killed. .

In 2016, on the occasion of the presidential elections, he addressed the youngest Austrian electorate in an online video, to warn about the humiliation and exclusion of minorities from far-right rhetoric. He asked them to vote and the video was viewed millions of times.

“I said what I thought. That’s all. That hit. I never understood why, ”he commented. In the presidential elections Alexander Van der Bellen of the Greens won, defeating the far-right candidate Norbert Hofer.