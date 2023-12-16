This week the COP28 climate summit closed with text calling on nations to leave fossil fuels behind, in order to reach net zero emissions by 2050. For many it is a historic event. First, because it is the first time in three decades of agreements that a direct reference to these fuels, which are mainly responsible for the climate crisis, is included. The elephant in the room has been pointed out, as expressed by Manuel Planelles, this newspaper's envoy to the Dubai summit. But the goal is also significant for another reason: because of how difficult it will be to meet it without falling into small print excuses.

Look at the graph. The consumption of fossil fuels in the world is still enormous —represents 82% of all our energy— and still growing. According to the data of Our world in Datain the last decade the use of coal stabilized, but that of oil and gas still grew.

What are the forecasts for the future? The International Energy Agency's projections say that we are close to the maximum – the moment of greatest consumption in history – but that we still haven't gotten over it: “We are on the path to seeing the peak of all fossil fuels before 2030.” If fulfilled, that would leave a period of two decades to bring the curve downwards.

It is something that no major country has achieved yet.

But it is very interesting to observe the differences between nations. To do so, I have prepared this other graph with Borja Andrino, which crosses two key variables: (1) the consumption per person of energy of any type and (2) the percentage of that energy that is obtained with fossil fuels.

The graph shows the variety of situations. One extreme is Bangladesh, which consumes little energy but extracts all of it from fossil fuels. Another is the United States, which is one of the countries that spends the most energy and 80% of it is fossil fuels. Where do we find more positive examples? Brazil consumes little energy (still) and only half is fossil (it uses a lot of hydroelectric power). And then there are the Nordic Europeans, who have reduced the use of fossil fuels to only 26%, in the case of Sweden.

We can use that same graph to see the trajectory that some countries have followed over the years, and in the process speculate on the path they will have to follow to reach the goal of zero emissions in 2050. For example, in the last 10 years both China and the United States have begun to reduce the weight of fossil fuels in their mix. In the American case, they have done so while reducing their total energy consumption; in the Chinese, while they increased it at the pace of their economy.

Finally, we have focused on the evolution of some European countries. This is where the goal is closer (moderate consumption and no fossil fuels).

A success is Denmark, which since 1995 until now has greatly reduced the weight of oil, gas and coal in its energy consumption, lowering it from 98% to 57%.

France reduced the weight of fossil fuels from 88% to 55% between 1975 and 1995, by deploying its nuclear power plants (whose contribution was close to 40%). Then, in the last 20 years, what they have done is reduce total consumption, also reduce nuclear, and increase renewables.

And Spain? I was struck by the peak in energy consumption during the bubble years, back in 2005. Afterwards, an improvement was observed, although not spectacular: we have slightly reduced total energy consumption and also the weight of fossil fuels, although it is still 70%.

Other stories

🍿 Most viewed on Netflix…

The company of streaming publishes increasingly detailed information about its titles. For example, we can see that most viewed last week it was the movie Leave the world behind, with 41 million views (including myself; I liked it a lot). Also have a historical classification with the best premieres, by number of viewings within their first 90 days (I have seen four of the 10; none of them excited me). Furthermore, to these figures about their greatest successes, they have now added a database with information on 18,000 titles.

🎂 Was your child born the same month as you?

It was just published a study that says it is not pure coincidence. If your mother was born in spring, or any other season, chances are you were too. That is, there is an association between the month of birth of parents and children, who tend to coincide in the month or time of year with (a little) more probability than simple chance would dictate.

Using recent data from France and Spain, they observe that mothers who share the month of birth with their children are 2% or 3% more than what would be expected. They have also found the same coincidence in the date of birth of married couples and between different children of a couple.

What do you think is the reason? The explanation would be essentially social, as one of the authors of the work explained to me by email, Adela Recio Alcaide: “our way of life makes us more likely to conceive at some times than at others; and generally, our way of life and that of our relatives are similar.” For example, it has been observed that women with higher education give birth more in spring (because they conceive more during summer vacations). And since it is more likely to study if your parents studied, both things are connected: in a family line with more studies there will be a (small) tendency to be born more in spring.

🤖 ChatGPT among the scientists of 2023

Magazine Nature has chosen a non-human entity for the first time on its list: “the artificial intelligence system was a force in 2023, for better or worse,” they say. Daniel Mediavilla summarizes the other chosen ones, among whom is Ilya Sutskever, chief scientist and co-founder of OpenAI, the organization that created ChatGPT.

As says the magazine, Sutskever “has played a key role in the development of AI systems that are beginning to change society.” The text tells a story that a posteriori It sounds premonitory. As a teenager, Sutskever approached the University of Toronto, knocked on the door of Geoffrey Hinton—a pioneer of neural networks—and asked for a job: “He told me he was frying potatoes to make money over the summer, and that he would rather work.” for me doing artificial intelligence,” Hinton says. The professor adds another detail about his disciple: “It is not just intelligence that distinguishes her,” he clarifies. “It's also the urgency with which he does things.”

