The board of directors of the Monterrey Football Club has responded to the good level of its central defender, Victor GuzmanThe 22-year-old footballer responded to his arrival at the Sultana del Norte and has not been bothered by the Pandilla shirt, so they did not hesitate to offer him a renewal to protect him for several more years.
Victor Guzman He joined the club in the 2023 Clausura Tournament and has become an undisputed starter in the team. He has also maintained his participation in the Mexican national team. In addition, he maintains his interest in the Old Continent and thus agreed to an extension of his contract until 2028.
Through their social media, the Albiazul team shared a video with the player’s statements thanking them for the trust they have placed in him.
“I’m very happy, delighted, motivated to stay at this club that has given me a lot of support. I feel that I identify a lot with the fans who are always there in difficult times… I want to thank them from my side. I’ll be here, I’ll give everything for this badge. It’s the least I can do for all the support they’ve given me. For me it would be a dream to be a role model, an idol of this great club. I’m going to fight all the time I’m here to achieve it, giving my best.”
– Victor Guzman.
Since his arrival in Nuevo León, the ‘Bull’ Guzman He has participated in 66 matches with Rayados: 55 in Liga MX, five in the Leagues Cup and six in the CONCACAF Champions League.
Given his outstanding performances, Guzman He has been called up to the Mexican national team with which he won the 2023 Gold Cup championship.
