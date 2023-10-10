Ettore Mo, journalism legend and war correspondent, has died

The world of journalism has lost one of its most illustrious icons, Ettore Mo, journalist, war correspondent and world-famous writer. Ettore Mo passed away at the age of 91as announced by Corriere della Sera on its official website.

Born in Borgomanero in 1932, Ettore Mo began his extraordinary journalistic career in the 1960s at the London headquarters of Corriere della Sera. From there he embarked on a path that led him to become one of the newspaper’s most renowned war correspondents.

Starting in the late 1970s, Mo began his extraordinary career as a war correspondent, covering the most significant international conflicts of the following decades. From the dangerous territories of Iran to war-torn Afghanistan, from conflict-torn Yugoslavia to Chechnya, Pakistan and India, Ettore Mo recounted these dramatic events through his courageous and touching reportages. His words brought readers into the heart of the clashes, capturing the essence of the most crucial moments in contemporary history.

Not just an amazing journalist, but also an expert interviewer, Ettore Mo had the opportunity to dialogue with the most important protagonists of the last century, shedding light on their stories and the global challenges they faced. Among his most memorable works, the interview with Luciano Pavarotti should be mentionedin which the great tenor from Modena shared his fight against the disease with an open heart.

The news of his death shocked many of his colleagues, including the well-known journalist and television author Milena Gabanelli who wrote on X: “A travel companion, a friend and teacher. From him the greatest teaching: learning to tell without adjectives. I tried. Tonight on your Lake Maggiore it’s a little darker…”.

Ettore Mo, one of the greatest Italian journalists, a traveling companion, a friend and teacher, has passed away. The greatest lesson from him: learning to tell without adjectives. I tried. Tonight on your Lake Maggiore it’s a little darker.. — Milena Gabanelli (@M_gabanelli) October 9, 2023

