The funeral of was celebrated yesterday in the parish of Gorla Minore in the province of Varese. Elena Judges. The girl, who was just 15 years old, passed away forever last Sunday, July 7. The pain of her loss has affected not only her family, but the entire community, which had had the opportunity to know her cheerfulness, always carried on despite the illness.

A bitter fate for him, since he was born he suffered from a pathology which didn’t make her life easy, but which despite everything never took away her smile and the joy he practiced every daywith anyone. Mother Monia, father Davide and brother Leonardo received a warm embrace from all the citizens. The family also received a heartfelt thanks, because, as the parish priest Don Luca explained, “he chose not to keep Elena for himself, but to share her with the entire community, so that each of us could learn from her”.

Thanks that mother Monia she obviously sent it back to everyone, because the wave of affection she received certainly soothed, at least in part, an inconsolable pain. The woman also dedicated a thank you to her little girl, because she taught her a lot, too, to smile in pain and to look at the essential.

The woman also opened a fundraiser in his name, to collect donations that will be donated to the pediatric cardiac surgery department of theNiguarda Hospital in Milan. The IBAN to which to direct your offer is IT13S0503450321000000002096 registered to Monia Furlani, mother of little Elena.

