Self-service electric skateboards live their last day in Paris this Thursday, the French capital, after five years of controversial presence and to the frustration of its users.

As of September 1, Paris will become the first European capital to completely ban these vehicles free service.

Many Parisians ended up fed up with seeing these electric skateboards zigzagging between pedestrians or parked in the middle of the sidewalks. Although they were limited to 10 kilometers per hour, multiple accidents are attributed to them.

Why were they banned?

Critics of electric scooters for rent argued that these vehicles were abandoned anywhere in public space, that they ran over pedestrians on the sidewalks and that, in the end, they emitted a harmful carbon footprint.

These private or rental vehicles were involved in 408 accidents in

Paris during 2022, in which seven people died and 459 were injured, according to data from the authorities.

So, Paris organized a referendum last April to decide the future of skateboarding in the tourist city.

Limes skateboards, one of the brands that will withdraw its electric vehicles.

In the vote, the “no” to skateboards won with 90 percent, although only 7.46 percent of the people registered on the electoral lists voted.

After the victory of the no in the referendum, the three operators, Lime, Tier and Dott, lost their authorization to occupy public space.

Since August, the 15,000 vehicles have been progressively withdrawn from the streets and only a few are still available, mainly in the center of Paris. Although from this Friday there will be no more of these skateboards.

Of the 5,000 electric skateboards from the German Tier, a third will be sent to some 80 towns in the suburbs and nearby areas of Paris and the rest will go to Germany.

Dott will send his to Belgium and Tel Aviv. Lime’s green electric skateboards will be going to Lille in northern France, London, Copenhagen and various German cities.

In Paris, some 400,000 people skateboarded in 2022, according to the operators.

Electric skateboards through the streets of Paris.

Other alternatives to get around in Paris

The operators expect customers to choose to use their bicycles in self-service, which should allow them for now not to lay off employees.

Dott will just transfer 10 of its 50 employees from skateboards to bicycles and will implement a plan to safeguard employment.

“The development of the bicycle is in full growth”, with very interesting “prospects”, confirms Xavier Miraillès, from Lime, who made 10,000 bicycles available to Parisians.

But this mode of transportation might be less popular than skateboarding.

For tourists, “the bicycle is an alternative”, but “it is not the same thing, it is bigger and heavier and it is not as agile”, says Amanda Rollins, an American ‘influencer’ with 740,000 subscribers on TikTok, and who prefers skateboards.

The vehicles were banned after a referendum took place in April.

Some regular users could choose to buy one or rent it by the day, part-time or week, as dealers of electric motorcycles, scooters and skateboards Volt announced Wednesday.

“It’s not a free service at all,” says Grégory Coillot, the company’s founder, to AFP.

The company, which launched the idea before the Parisian vote, wants to propose “to those who were daily users” of self-service skateboards, and “even to tourists”, to rent them with a view to the Olympic Games.

And he wants to establish himself with 1,000 or 2,000 electric skateboards in total, “especially in all the crucial points where there was a significant demand” in free service.

*With AFP and EFE